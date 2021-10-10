Washington won the coin toss and elected to defer, giving New Orleans the ball to start the game. The Saints converted their first third-down opportunity, but two plays later, linebacker Cole Holcomb intercepted Winston’s pass over the middle and returned it to the New Orleans 31-yard line. It’s the first time this season Washington’s defense did not allow a score on the opponent’s opening possession.
Washington capitalized on the turnover with a 45-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins, who missed a pair of extra points last week. (Washington 3, New Orleans 0, 12:27 left in the first quarter)
Advertisement
Updates continue below advertisement
Pregame reading: Terry McLaurin embraces the grind
After allowing Cordarrelle Patterson to score a career-high three touchdowns last week, Washington’s struggling defense must contend with versatile running back Alvin Kamara. The fifth-year pro is averaging a career-high 74.3 yards rushing per game, though he’s yet to score a touchdown on the ground.
Jameis Winston has taken over at quarterback for the retired Drew Brees and has played well, with eight touchdowns and two interceptions. Winston has spread the ball around; only two New Orleans players — Kamara and wide receiver Deonte Harris — have at least 10 catches. Backup quarterback Taysom Hill, who has three rushing touchdowns, could see an increased workload against Washington.
New Orleans will provide a big test for quarterback Taylor Heinicke, who rallied Washington to a comeback win at Atlanta last week with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes. The Saints boast the NFL’s second-ranked defense through four weeks, according to Pro Football Focus, behind only the Buffalo Bills, who gave Heinicke fits in Week 3.
Washington will be without tight end Logan Thomas, who was placed on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury last week, Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff and rookie wide receiver Dyami Brown. Antonio Gibson and Curtis Samuel are both active. Terry McLaurin, who had 123 yards receiving and two touchdowns against the Falcons, will line up opposite his former Ohio State teammate Marshon Lattimore in one of Sunday’s key matchups.
The Saints have won the last two games in the series, but Washington dominated the teams’s last meeting at FedEx Field in 2015, a Kirk Cousins-led 47-14 blowout.