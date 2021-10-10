On three plays, the offense gained only five yards — on an Antonio Gibson second-down run sandwiched between two Taylor Heinicke passes that were almost intercepted. Washington settled for a 45-yard Dustin Hopkins field goal, a sign of what was to come.
Washington’s offense stalled several times Sunday as it neared the end zone. The team put together eight drives that reached New Orleans’s side of the field, and five that made it to the red zone, but had just two touchdowns to show for it in a 33-22 home loss.
“The defense did a great job early, giving us the ball down there, and we just couldn’t execute,” Heinicke said. “Those [drives] were kind of good because we didn’t turn the ball over, we got points on the board. But again, we want to score touchdowns down there. We’ve done a good job this year of scoring touchdowns in the red zone. We just fell up short.”
Washington possessed the ball for 36 minutes and 26 seconds of game time, racked up 373 yards of total offense and ran 76 plays compared to the Saints’ 55. Normally, maintaining that level of possession is a recipe for success, but that wasn’t the case for Washington as the offense couldn’t turn its drives into touchdowns.
Washington’s two possessions following the opening-drive field goal resulted in a Gibson touchdown and a field goal. But on the next one, with the game tied at 13-13, Heinicke threw a red-zone interception intended for Curtis Samuel on a second-and-seven play. Heinicke said Samuel and cornerback Paulson Adebo were hip-to-hip, so he attempted to throw a back-shoulder fade. But he underthrew what he would call an “awful ball.”
“You know, when you’re down in the red zone and you got points on the board, you just can’t give the other team the ball,” Heinicke said.
Washington’s quarterback was ineffective for most of the game, going 20-for-41 with 248 yards and two interceptions. His second pick came late in the fourth quarter with Washington at its own 3-yard line. Saints cornerback P.J. Williams picked off Heinicke at Washington’s 26, setting up a Jameis Winston touchdown throw to Marquez Callaway four plays later.
In the second half, Washington scored on just two of its six drives. That included its second red-zone touchdown of the game with 4:21 remaining, which cut the deficit to 27-22. But it was too little, too late, as New Orleans responded by marching down the field and icing the game with a 19-yard touchdown catch by Alvin Kamara.
It was an uncharacteristic performance for Washington’s offense, which had scored touchdowns on eight of its 11 red-zone drives during its first four games.
“I’ll have to take a look at the film to really see what broke down there, but obviously we didn’t play well enough to win, to finish those drives,” center Chase Roullier said. “We need to do better.”