Nearly two hours later, the Chicago Sky star sprinted back up that same sideline holding three fingers in the air after making a three-pointer that gave her team a 20-point lead, its biggest of the day to that point. That was more than enough for the sixth-seeded Sky to beat the fifth-seeded Mercury, 91-77, to open the five-game series Sunday afternoon. Game 2 is 9 p.m. Wednesday in Phoenix.
Copper led the way with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Allie Quigley added 18 points, and Courtney Vandersloot had 12 points and 11 assists. Candace Parker chipped in 16 points and eight rebounds, and Stefanie Dolson scored 14 points off the bench. Azurá Stevens finished with 10 points and eight rebounds, making this the fifth time in league history that a team had six players in double figures in the Finals.
“I just wanted to approach it levelheaded, come in with a really good sense of urgency,” said Copper, whose team lost all three regular season matchups with Phoenix. “Treating it like a single-elimination game is important for us because it keeps our sense of urgency really high. I think that goes for me, too, just trying to stay aggressive but at the same time make sure I’m making the right decisions.”
Brittney Griner led the Mercury with 20 points and added six rebounds and three assists. Diana Taurasi chipped in 17 points, and Skylar Diggins-Smith had 15 points and four assists.
Just to get here, the Mercury needed a Game 5 win at the Las Vegas Aces in the semifinals Friday. Phoenix had to travel home Saturday and tried to get some rest before tipping off at noon local time Sunday. Even more exhausting was Taurasi’s schedule: She flew back immediately after Game 5 to attend the birth of her daughter. Phoenix didn’t have time to practice, merely watching some film before facing the Sky.
None of that seemed to matter in the first quarter as Phoenix jumped to a 25-16 lead. Taurasi opened the scoring with a contested three-pointer from the top of the arc and knocked down another shortly thereafter. But the three-time WNBA champion connected on just one more three-pointer the rest of the way.
The Sky is in the Finals for the first time since 2014 — but only Quigley and Vandersloot remain from that team, which was swept by the Mercury. So there were jitters early, but any nervousness was gone by halftime.
The Sky took a 46-35 lead into intermission after dominating the second quarter. The Mercury shot 4 for 16 in the quarter, going 0 for 4 from behind the arc, as the Sky grabbed its first lead and extended it to double digits. Phoenix went nearly five minutes without a point as Chicago scored 17 in a row to turn a 33-29 deficit into a 46-33 lead.
“I don’t want to make excuses, but we were fatigued,” Mercury Coach Sandy Brondello said. “When you’re tired, it’s like the brain goes a bit dead, and you’re just trying to survive out there. I did like the second half. At least we competed a little bit more. We tried. It wasn’t always pretty, but we tried.
“They didn’t do anything differently [in the second quarter]. It was just us a little bit more rushed. We turned the ball over way too much, and it allowed them to get easy baskets in transition. They just went to another level.”
“We thought we started the game really well,” Taurasi said. “Focused, with a lot of energy, and then they just took it to a different level. That had nothing to do with us being tired.”
The Mercury never put together enough of a run to challenge the Sky in the second half. Copper’s three-pointer with 6:27 remaining seemed to be the dagger, but then Parker came back with another at 5:19 to give Chicago an 89-66 lead — its biggest of the game. Phoenix went on an 11-0 run afterward, but it wasn’t nearly enough.
“You never know how the games go, but who would have thought . . . that we’d have home-court advantage in the Finals [after Sunday’s road win]?” Sky Coach James Wade said. “We know that they’re going to be better prepared and they’re going to be more motivated, especially going down a game. Sandy is one of the best coaches in the league, so I know she’s going to have them ready and just adjusting and adapting to different situations.”
Note: The start of the Finals began the last stretch of the WNBA’s season-long celebration of its 25th season. Members of the W25 — the 25 greatest players in league history — were in attendance and received honorary letterman-style jackets between the first and second quarters. Taurasi, Griner and Parker were part of that group, and Taurasi was voted the greatest of all time.
