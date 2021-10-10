“You never know how the games go, but who would have thought . . . that we’d have home-court advantage in the Finals [after Sunday’s road win]?” Sky Coach James Wade said. “We know that they’re going to be better prepared and they’re going to be more motivated, especially going down a game. Sandy is one of the best coaches in the league, so I know she’s going to have them ready and just adjusting and adapting to different situations.”