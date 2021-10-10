The Mercury enters the Finals as the highest-scoring team in the playoffs among teams that played more than one game at 89.3 points with a league-high 8.9 three-pointers made per game. The Sky ranks third with 84 points, and its 7.7 made three-pointers rank right behind the Mercury. There should be no shortage of points being scored; however, the Sky does boast the best defense in the playoffs, holding opponents to 77.7 points. Its opponents shot 41.6 percent from the field, the lowest mark among teams that played more than one game.