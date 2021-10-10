The series opens Sunday in Phoenix.
The fifth-seeded Mercury won all three regular season meetings, with the first two coming by a combined four points, and finished the regular season 19-13. The sixth-seeded Sky was 16-16.
Phoenix is in pursuit of its fourth title with the last coming in 2014, a sweep of Chicago in the Sky’s only other Finals appearance. Here are the story lines to watch during the best-of-five series.
The continued ascension of Parker
Parker has accomplished just about everything possible on a basketball court, yet she is far from done. She has won a pair of NCAA championships, a pair of gold medals and a WNBA championship. Parker is a two-time WNBA MVP and was named the Associated Press female athlete of the year in 2008. This season, however, has a bit of a different meaning: After she played her first 13 years in Los Angeles, she signed with her hometown Sky during the offseason.
The 6-foot-4 forward is a matchup nightmare who continues to show her versatility by averaging 13.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.2 blocks in these playoffs.
“We knew we had a special group,” Vandersloot said. “We had something special here in Chicago that we had built over time, and we were missing one piece, and that was Candace Parker. … We knew what she brought to us. She was going to take us to this point that we are right here.”
Parker added, “I honestly looked at this team, and after playing against them for so many years, I wanted to be part of it. … There’s pressure in every situation. I don’t look at it that way.”
Copper cooking
Copper has been the breakout star of these 2021 playoffs, averaging 18.2 points for the Sky. She is the fourth-highest scorer in the playoffs among those who have played more than one game, shooting a blistering 53.2 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from behind the arc. Chicago loves to get out and run and was the third-highest scoring team in the league with Copper fueling the attack. Copper earned her first all-star appearance in 2021 and could be a candidate for Finals MVP with a Sky victory.
This moment was set up years ago when the Sky traded Elena Delle Donne to Washington in 2017 for Copper, center Stefanie Dolson and the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft.
The GOAT and Griner
Taurasi could be seen barking at the Aces on Friday night as the Mercury secured its spot in the Finals. In her 17th season, the fire hasn’t faded for the three-time champion and five-time gold medalist. If there was any question how much the 39-year-old has left, her performance against the Aces left no doubt — she scored 24 in the Game 5 clincher and put up a career playoff-high 37 points (including eight three-pointers) in Game 2, the second most in WNBA playoff history.
Taurasi is averaging 19.7 points in the 2021 playoffs, second among players who have played more than one game. The leader? Griner and her 21 points. Griner is also averaging 9.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.0 blocks while shooting 57.4 percent from the field. The 6-foot-9 center has put together the best year of her career after leaving the team after 12 games in 2020 for personal reasons.
“I hope everybody’s not taking this talent for granted that we get to see out here on this court with her and Diana. They’ve been doing it for years,” Diggins-Smith said. “This is why I came here. I came here to play with BG. I came here to play with Diana. I came here to go to the Finals and get an opportunity for a ring.”
Shootouts coming?
The Mercury enters the Finals as the highest-scoring team in the playoffs among teams that played more than one game at 89.3 points with a league-high 8.9 three-pointers made per game. The Sky ranks third with 84 points, and its 7.7 made three-pointers rank right behind the Mercury. There should be no shortage of points being scored; however, the Sky does boast the best defense in the playoffs, holding opponents to 77.7 points. Its opponents shot 41.6 percent from the field, the lowest mark among teams that played more than one game.
These aren’t just playoff numbers for these two teams. The Sky averaged 83.3 points during the regular season to rank third in the league. The Mercury was two slots behind at 82.1 points. Phoenix was the No. 4 shooting team at 45 percent, and the Sky was sixth at 44.1 percent. The Mercury’s 104.3 offensive rating was second in the league during the regular season.
Read more from The Post:
Blackistone: The NWSL is a symptom. U.S. Soccer is the problem.