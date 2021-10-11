Laviolette also would not rule out Nicklas Backstrom, who is rehabilitating his left hip, but the chance he plays is slim to none. The 33-year-old center has not skated during training camp, but Laviolette said he is “improving.”
“There’s a process that you go through; you start to see guys on the ice,” Laviolette said. “He was week-to-week; we’re pushing towards the end of what we said. I think we’re still evaluating him to see where he’s at.”
Monday was the deadline for each NHL team to reduce its active roster to 23 players and adhere to the salary cap, and the Capitals designated Backstrom as an injured nonroster player. That means he still counts against the cap, but he does not count as a member of the active roster.
That designation could change before Wednesday. He could be placed on long-term injured reserve if the Capitals feel they need more cap space. In that scenario, he would be sidelined for a minimum of 10 games and 24 days.
Also Monday, in moves to make them cap- and roster-compliant, the Capitals assigned prospects Connor McMichael and Beck Malenstyn to their American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa. Washington is expected to make additional moves Tuesday before it announces its opening night roster.
McMichael and Malenstyn can be recalled from Hershey at any time; both are exempt from waivers. Malenstyn, a 23-year-old forward, missed all of last season with an Achilles’ injury and was given another year of waiver exemption.
McMichael, a 20-year-old center, could be Ovechkin’s replacement in the lineup if the captain cannot play. He skated in Ovechkin’s spot at left wing during practice the past two days, and McMichael said Monday that he felt comfortable with the veterans — Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson — with him on the top line.
“I feel like I fit in pretty well,” he said. “I am a smart player [and] I’m fast, so I feel like I will be able to bring some energy into that line.”
If Ovechkin and Backstrom do not play Wednesday, it would be the eighth game since 2007-08 that the Capitals were without both of them. The most recent instance came May 8, when they missed a 2-1 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers.
Monday’s moves also seemed to indicate Hendrix Lapierre has made the roster. The 19-year-old has been skating with Conor Sheary and T.J. Oshie as the third-line center, and he has held a spot on the second power-play unit. Lapierre had been competing with McMichael for the third-line center role, an opening created by Backstrom’s absence.
Laviolette said Lapierre has done a good job creating offense and making his linemates successful.
“Even just out there today, you notice him moving the puck on the half wall and the little plays that he makes on the ice and things he sees on the ice — we see it as well and his linemates see it,” Laviolette said. “Guys that play with him, like T.J. Oshie, they like playing with him because he can see what is going on and he has those abilities to make those plays.”
It would also appear that defenseman Martin Fehervary has landed a full-time role — at least to start the season. Fehervary, 22, has been skating on the top pair with defenseman John Carlson. He spent last season in the AHL after appearing in eight games (including two in the postseason) for the Capitals in 2019-20.
Also, the Capitals claimed Axel Jonsson-Fjallby off waivers from the Buffalo Sabres. Washington put Jonsson-Fjallby on waivers earlier this month; the Sabres claimed him before waiving him again Sunday. The 23-year-old forward will report to Hershey with defenseman Michal Kempny, who cleared waivers Sunday.
