The Boston Marathon is an event steeped in tradition, but this year’s race is guaranteed to be unlike any other even before its participants reach the starting line. A field of 20,000 is expected to compete Monday in the 125th installment of the iconic race, which had been run in April since its inception in 1897 before the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of last year’s event and a six-month postponement this time around.

It may not be Patriots’ Day, but it is finally marathon day in Boston. Follow along for live updates.

What you need to know

  • When: Elite divisions begin at 8:02 a.m.
  • Where: A 26.2-mile course from Hopkinton, Mass., to Boston
  • How to watch: Coverage begins at 7:30 a.m. on NBC Sports Network.
  • Frequently asked questions: The 125th Boston Marathon, explained