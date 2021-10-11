It may not be Patriots’ Day, but it is finally marathon day in Boston. Follow along for live updates.
What you need to know
Here’s how to watch on TV and the Internet
The 125th running of the Boston Marathon, which takes place for the first time this year in October, will be televised live nationally on NBC Sports Network and streamed on the NBC Sports App.
Coverage begins at 7:30 a.m. Eastern time, a little over 30 minutes before the race starts at 8:02, and will continue until noon. The Olympic Channel will show a replay of the race at 8 p.m.
Boston’s CBS affiliate, WBZ, has exclusive local rights to televise the race (starting at 7 a.m.) and will stream it on CBSBoston.com, too.
The race is also available on the radio, with WBZ NewsRadio 1030 starting coverage at 8:30 a.m. The iHeartRadio app will carry it as well.