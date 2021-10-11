The elite men’s division of runners starts at 8:37, eight minutes before the elite women. That’s a change that was planned for 2020, when the race was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The change, according to the Boston Athletic Association in 2020, came about to “increase the safety of athletes within the Elite Women’s Division start, who in previous years were at risk of being overtaken by both the Elite Men and their accompanying lead vehicles in the second half of the race route. Now, with the change in start times, the potential for athletes being overtaken by vehicles down course will greatly be reduced.”