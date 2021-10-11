It may not be Patriots’ Day, but it is finally marathon day in Boston. Follow along for live updates.
What you need to know
Starting times for each division (it’s a little different this year)
The first fall edition of the Boston Marathon isn’t the only change this year as the 125th running begins.
The starting time has been moved up one hour, to 8:02 a.m. Eastern time, when the men’s wheelchair division competitors start. The women’s wheelchair division starts three minutes later.
The elite men’s division of runners starts at 8:37, eight minutes before the elite women. That’s a change that was planned for 2020, when the race was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The change, according to the Boston Athletic Association in 2020, came about to “increase the safety of athletes within the Elite Women’s Division start, who in previous years were at risk of being overtaken by both the Elite Men and their accompanying lead vehicles in the second half of the race route. Now, with the change in start times, the potential for athletes being overtaken by vehicles down course will greatly be reduced.”
The race, which has not been run in person since 2019 because of the pandemic, will have a rolling start for runners to allow for social distancing.
Schedule:
Men’s wheelchair: 8:02 a.m.
Women’s wheelchair: 8:05 a.m.
Handcycles and duos: 8:30 a.m.
Elite men: 8:37 a.m.
Elite women: 8:45 a.m.
Para Athletics Divisions: 8:50 a.m.
Rolling start for the field: 9 a.m.
Rolling start ends: 11:30 a.m.
NBC Sports Network will carry live coverage from 7:30 a.m. until noon, with a replay of the race on the Olympic Channel at 8 p.m.
Shalane Flanagan ran Chicago on Sunday. Today, it’s Boston.
The day after running in the Chicago Marathon on Sunday, Shalane Flanagan will lace up her sneakers again and set out to complete the Boston Marathon, the latest step in her quest to complete the world’s six major marathons, which are compressed into a six-week window this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Flanagan, winner of the 2017 New York City Marathon and now a coach at Nike’s Bowerman Track Club in Portland, Ore., wanted to challenge herself and got the perfect chance when three spring races were moved to the fall.
She is on track to accomplish her goal of completing each in the 43-day span in under three hours, having run Berlin in 2 hours 38 minutes and London in 2:35:04. On Sunday, she ran a 2:46:39 in Chicago.
“I missed pushing myself,” the 40-year-old runner told the New York Times. “It was just fun to have a big goal again.”
After Boston, she plans to run the Tokyo Marathon, canceled as an in-person event, virtually next weekend in Oregon and then the Nov. 7 New York City Marathon.
“I call it like a running eclipse because it’s so unique. It’s like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Flanagan told NBC Boston. “And I just feel like, after a year of pandemic and just needing some motivation to just set goals again, I just felt like this was a great reason to just get back out there and show young people that the mind and body are very connected.”
It would be quite an accomplishment for a runner who had two knee reconstructions in 2019. She planned to pace herself Sunday and Monday.
“My gratitude to get to each start line is growing with every passing day of this project,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’m asking a lot from my body this weekend, and it’s such a blessing to be able to be out here conquering these races. It’s going to be a big one! Let’s do this. Full send.”
A CNN journalist runs to raise awareness of pediatric cancer
Andrew Kaczynski will have company in the marathon, with the memory of his baby daughter and others with pediatric brain cancer never far from his thoughts.
Kaczynski’s daughter, Francesca, died at the age of 9 months last Christmas Eve, and Kaczynski, a senior editor and founding member of CNN’s Kfile, and his wife Rachel Ensign, a Wall Street Journal reporter, have set about raising awareness of pediatric cancer and fundraising.
The couple has raised more than $1.3 million for the Team Beans Infant Brain Tumor Fund, which supports the Infant Brain Tumor Program at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
“She was just so happy,” Kaczynski told Boston.com. “She was just the most smiley baby, and it was hard to find her not smiling.”
The family relocated to Boston to seek treatment for Francesca — nicknamed “Beans” — at Boston Children’s Hospital when she was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive rhabdoid brain tumor in September 2020.
Kaczynski, who shared on social media the story of Francesca’s fight with cancer throughout her illness, has been sharing the stories of other children and will carry their names on the back of his Team Beans T-shirt in the marathon, dedicating a mile to each. His Twitter feed is filled with their stories, too.
“Francesca died of cancer,” he said. “Every day there’s another kid in the United States who is just like her. There’s another kid, or another parent, or another family who gets the terrible diagnosis, and their life is just shattered forever when that happens. It absolutely is shattered. And not everyone’s story gets to be told the same way Francesca’s was.”
Ben Beach hopes to extend his ironman streak to 54
The first time Ben Beach ran the Boston Marathon, he was only 18. This time, he’s 72.
Beach, the Bethesda, Md., man who is the race’s ironman, is one of only 104 people to have run the race at least 25 consecutive times, a streak that has reached 53 — and one that he hopes to extend to 54 on Monday. The Boston Athletic Association has, since 2017, recognized the streaks of only those runners who completed the race before the official cutoff of six hours.
One of only 11 people with active streaks that have reached at least 40, Beach finished in 6:05:35 in 2019, the most recent year the race was held in person. His time qualified because the six hours is measured from the time the last official starter in the final wave crosses the starting line. That adds about an extra 30 minutes.
In 2002, Beach was diagnosed with task-specific dystonia, a rare neurological disorder that causes his left leg to gyrate awkwardly, with the lower leg extended sideways and nearly parallel to the ground with each stride. “It’s shocking, really,” Beach told The Washington Post in 2019, “but I’ve made my peace with that. This is what running is like for me now.”
He has kept going through that and last year’s race, a virtual event after the 2020 marathon was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. This race will be different, coming in the fall rather than springtime, but it may help him keep that streak going because he prefers training from July to October.
“I think it’ll be interesting to run it in October up there,” he told the Associated Press, “so I’m kind of curious.”
Forecast calls for a perfect day (but maybe a little warm for runners)
The third week of April, when the race is held in non-pandemic times, has brought its share of New England’s legendarily mercurial weather over the years, but the forecast for Monday’s race is almost perfect.
Oh, there may be sprinkles left over from Sunday, but Monday promises temperatures in the low 70s, with the sun peeking through at times. Runners may prefer temperatures that are a bit cooler, but at least there are no extremes, as there have been in the past. The record high of 87 was set in 2012, and the record low of 28 came in 1926.
WBZ’s forecast for the starting and finish lines of the race, which begins at 8:02 a.m. Eastern time:
6 a.m.: Hopkinton 55, Boston 60, mainly cloudy, wind NE 4-8 mph
9 a.m.: Hopkinton 60, Boston 65, mainly cloudy, wind ENE 5-10 mph
Noon: Temperatures along the route 68-72, breaks of sun, wind E 5-10 mph
3 p.m.: Temperatures low to mid 70s, breaks of sun, wind E 5-10 mph
Des Linden ‘optimistic about the return of events I love’
Des Linden is likely to have an easier time on the course than she did in 2018, when she powered through a windy day to become the first American woman to win the open division since 1985.
A five-time finisher among the Boston Marathon’s top five, Linden also finished second in 2011 and announced in April that she would run the first fall edition of the race.
“LFG!” she wrote on Instagram. “Last year I watched Boston Marathon replays from home and felt uncertain about the future. Today I’m in Boston, at the most iconic race finish line in the world, and I feel optimistic about the return of events I love. Can’t wait for the 125th running. #RunTo125”
Linden, who just missed qualifying for her third Olympic Games by coming in fourth at the trials, got creative when it came to setting another goal. In April, she became the first woman to run 50 kilometers (31 miles) in less than three hours, finishing in 2 hours 59 minutes 54 seconds and breaking the 3:07:20 mark set by Britain’s Aly Dixon in 2019. Linden broke the record on a deserted bike path outside Eugene, Ore., according to RunnersWorld.com.
“We got a little bit of pushback on hyping this event, but that’s the point,” Linden told the Arizona Republic. “Let’s get people excited. I hope this record does move forward.”
Here’s how to track your favorite runners
There are several ways to keep up with individual athletes along the 26.2-mile Boston Marathon course.
The Boston Athletic Association Racing App, available on iPhones and Androids, is a free feature that offers live tracking of all runners and wheelchair competitors. It also has interactive course maps, leader boards and unofficial times for every athlete after they cross the finish line.
The BAA website offers the same information, as well as the ability to search for athletes.
Here’s how to watch on TV and the Internet
The 125th running of the Boston Marathon, which takes place for the first time this year in October, will be televised live nationally on NBC Sports Network and streamed on the NBC Sports App.
Coverage begins at 7:30 a.m. Eastern time, a little over 30 minutes before the race starts at 8:02, and will continue until noon. The Olympic Channel will show a replay of the race at 8 p.m.
Boston’s CBS affiliate, WBZ, has exclusive local rights to televise the race (starting at 7 a.m.) and will stream it on CBSBoston.com, too.
The race is also available on the radio, with WBZ NewsRadio 1030 starting coverage at 8:30 a.m. The iHeartRadio app will carry it as well.