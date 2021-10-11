Gonzaga was not the only ranked team to fall to another program within the 20, as Sherwood and C.H. Flowers also lost to worthy opponents. The Jaguars came close to upsetting Prince George’s County power Wise but ended the game with an unsuccessful two-point conversion.
Elsewhere in Maryland, Northwest finally earned a win over Sherwood, knocking the Warriors out of the rankings and back onto the bubble.
1. St. John’s (6-0) Last ranked: 1
The Cadets posted their third straight shutout, clamping down on McNamara, 35-0.
Next: Oct. 22 at No. 4 DeMatha, 7 p.m.
2. Archbishop Spalding (7-0) LR: 2
Jourdin Brown’s late interception helped seal a 31-17 win over Malvern Prep (Pa.).
Next: Friday at McDonogh, 6 p.m.
3. Stone Bridge (7-0) LR: 3
The Bulldogs topped 50 points for a third straight game, beating Briar Woods, 57-20.
Next: Oct. 22 at Woodgrove, 7 p.m.
4. DeMatha (5-1) LR: 9
Freshman quarterback Denzel Gardner had three touchdowns in a 30-6 win over Gonzaga.
Next: Saturday at McNamara, 2 p.m.
5. Wise (5-0) LR: 4
In a battle of Prince George’s County’s best, the Pumas held on for a 20-19 win over No. 14 C.H. Flowers.
Next: Friday vs. Suitland, 7 p.m.
6. South County (6-0) LR: 5
For the second time this season, the Stallions beat a team 62-0. On Friday it was W.T. Woodson.
Next: Friday at West Springfield, 7 p.m.
7. Good Counsel (4-2) LR: 7
The Falcons had a bye last week.
Next: Saturday at Gonzaga, 1 p.m.
8. Quince Orchard (6-0) LR: 8
Johnnie Castro had a 63-yard punt return for a touchdown as the Cougars rolled over Richard Montgomery, 55-17.
Next: Friday at Gaithersburg, 6:30 p.m.
9. Northwest (6-0) LR: 10
For the first time ever, the Jaguars took down Sherwood, 37-14.
Next: Friday at Seneca Valley, 7 p.m.
10. Archbishop Carroll (7-0) LR: 12
The Lions celebrated homecoming with a 56-14 win over Bishop Ireton.
Next: Oct. 23 vs. O’Connell, 2 p.m.
11. Gonzaga (4-3) LR: 6
In a big WCAC matchup, the Eagles struggled to keep up with No. 4 DeMatha in a 30-6 defeat.
Next game: Saturday vs. No. 7 Good Counsel, 1 p.m.
12. Independence (6 -0) LR: 13
Coming off a bye, the Tigers didn’t miss a beat: they posted a second consecutive shutout with a 22-0 win over Potomac Falls
Next: Friday at Briar Woods, 7 p.m.
13. Rock Creek Christian (4-1) LR: 14
The Eagles had a bye last week.
Next: Friday at McDowell (Pa.), 7 p.m.
14. C.H. Flowers (5-1) LR: 11
The Jaguars were a two-point conversion away from upsetting No. 5 Wise but ultimately fell, 20-19.
Next: Saturday at Parkdale, 2 p.m.
15. Madison (5-1) LR: 17
The Warhawks steamrolled their Vienna neighbors Oakton, 46-0.
Next: Friday at Centreville, 7 p.m.
16. Tuscarora (6-1) LR: 16
The Huskies defense allowed just three points through the first three quarters of a 40-9 rout of Loudoun Valley.
Next: Oct. 22 at Dominion, 7 p.m.
17. Dunbar (4-0) LR: 18
The Crimson Tide continue to thrash D.C. opponents as they beat Eastern, 55-0.
Next: Saturday vs. Theodore Roosevelt, 1 p.m.
18. Northern (6-0) LR: 19
The Patriots’ offense kept rolling against Calvert, leading to a 47-14 win.
Next: Friday at Huntingtown, 7 p.m.
19. Robinson (6-0) LR: NR
In a battle of undefeated Virginia teams, the Rams toughed out a 44-29 win over West Springfield.
Next: Friday vs. Lake Braddock, 7 p.m.
20. Broad Run (6-1) LR: 20
The Spartans bounced back from a rough loss to Stone Bridge by pouncing on Heritage, 28-0.
Next: Oct. 22 vs. Rock Ridge, 7 p.m.
Dropped out: No. 15 Sherwood
On the bubble: Battlefield, Bell, Paint Branch, Sherwood, Theodore Roosevelt.