That was all Selig, then the president of the fledgling Brewers, needed to hear. On Nov. 2, 1974, he sent outfielder Dave May and a player to be named later to the Braves, personally calling Aaron with the news. Then Selig flew down to Atlanta to meet with Aaron and his wife, Billye, in an attempt to convince the man who had been crowned home run king that April to finish his career in Milwaukee.
Aaron was 40, worn down physically from a 21-year big league career, drained emotionally and mentally from an exhaustive chase of Babe Ruth. While he appreciated what Selig had done, Aaron fretted that the sentimentality of a reunion could lead to disappointment.
“He was really going to retire,” Selig said in a recent phone interview. “One thing he said to me, ‘I’m not the same player you remember in the ’50s.’ ”
Aaron returned and quickly learned that, in the absence of the Braves, an aging Aaron would suffice for Brewers fans.
Many of Aaron’s iconic moments were staged in Atlanta, where he famously smacked his 715th home run, rounded the bases toward immortality and became the Deep South’s first Black sports star. But Aaron’s story belongs to both cities. Milwaukee is where a dreamer from Mobile, Ala., forged his place as one of the game’s transcendent talents — for a franchise that found its footing in the Midwest after leaving Boston. It’s where Aaron won his only MVP award and his only championship, both in 1957.
Aaron never wanted to be defined by or reduced to some record. More important, friends say, was that his gifts and his character were responsible for making baseball relevant for two cities that fell for the game with the arrival of the Braves. And now, in what Selig calls “a great irony of history,” the only major league organizations to employ Aaron are meeting in the postseason for the first time in the year that he died.
The significance isn’t lost on those close to Aaron.
“Nothing coincidental happens in this world, my friend. Everything has a purpose. Divine intervention. It was meant to be,” Aaron’s longtime attorney, Allan Tanenbaum, said in a telephone interview.
Tanenbaum mentioned that Eddie Robinson, the former Braves general manager responsible for dealing Aaron to Milwaukee, died Oct. 4 at 100. “Think about it,” he said. “The guy that made the final connection and closed that circle between Atlanta and Milwaukee passed away the week that the Braves returned to Milwaukee” for the playoffs.
“A lot of people up above [are] smiling about this [matchup],” Tanenbaum said.
Selig is smiling, too. He bought the Seattle Pilots out of bankruptcy, moved them to Milwaukee and renamed them the Brewers in 1970. Then, in 1998, while serving as acting MLB commissioner, he moved the Brewers to the National League. Since then, the Brewers had made three postseason appearances and the Braves 13 before their paths finally crossed — and offered another opportunity to appreciate Aaron’s contributions to both franchises.
“I wish he were alive to see it,” Selig said. “He would get a kick out of this.”
After signing with the Boston Braves in 1952, Aaron’s minor league career began in Eau Claire, Wis. Two years later, after the Braves moved to Milwaukee, a Bobby Thomson ankle injury provided the opening for a fresh-faced former Negro League player to establish himself as one of the game’s most consistent and steady sluggers.
“His Milwaukee years were magnificent,” said Selig, who still lives in Milwaukee. “He loved it here ... and they absolutely loved him here.”
In his 12 seasons with the Braves in Milwaukee, Aaron also became close with Selig, whose father, Ben, owned a car dealership that offered loaners to Braves players. According to Aaron, their friendship began after he purchased a car in 1958 from a 23-year-old Selig. Although Selig doesn’t recall that transaction, he recalls how he and Aaron would have lunch on Sundays and drive together to catch Green Bay Packers games when the NFL team used to play half of its home games at Milwaukee’s County Stadium.
But then, in 1965, Bartholomay, a Chicago businessman, moved the franchise to Atlanta, where a new 58,000-seat stadium and riches from becoming the first professional sports team in the region awaited him.
Aaron was apprehensive about returning to the South; he had grown up with the stench of Jim Crow, and he carried unpleasant memories of slurs, segregated stands and separate dining and lodging accommodations for Black players on the Braves’ farm team in Jacksonville, Fla. But not only was he mostly embraced, he went on to run up first-ballot Hall of Fame numbers in Atlanta, surpassing Ruth’s home run record and joining the 3,000-hit club.
“How many people do you know,” Tanenbaum asked, “lived their adult lives in two cities that claim him as their own?”
The bond Aaron formed with Selig was among the reasons Selig sought to trade for him. After Aaron got settled back in Milwaukee, Selig recalls, they had dinner one night at Aaron’s home. When Selig arrived, Aaron opened a box of hate mail he had received on his way to breaking Ruth’s record. Selig read a few of the letters, occasionally staring up at Aaron in horror at what he had to endure for simply being exceptional at his craft.
“I couldn’t believe anybody would write the things that they did. It sent chills. I then understood why he felt the way he did,” Selig said. “I always felt that that took a lot out of him.”
Returning was rejuvenating for Aaron, Selig said. Rummaging into his office drawer, Selig pulled out a note from Aaron’s first game back in Milwaukee — against the Cleveland Indians on April 11, 1975. “They sang, ‘Welcome home, Henry,’ to the tune of ‘Hello, Dolly!’ And we had a standing-room-only crowd, and he was just happy to be home,” Selig said. “I said to him at the time: ‘This will be a great thing for the Brewers. We’ve got a lot of young players, and this will help us.’ ”
Aaron made his final all-star team in 1975, a credit to his star power because his power as a hitter had declined. Selig attributed Aaron’s final two years with the Brewers with laying the foundation for a run in which the franchise made its lone World Series appearance in 1982. “A big moment in Brewer history,” Selig said of the Aaron trade.
Aaron retired in 1976, returning to Atlanta after accepting an offer from new Braves owner Ted Turner to join the front office. Over the next four decades, Aaron helped build one of the dominant teams of the 1990s — the Braves won Atlanta’s only championship in any of the four major sports in 1995 — and provided mentorship and guidance for many of its young stars.
“It’s been a void in our organization for this year,” said Braves Manager Brian Snitker, whom Aaron hired for his first coaching job in the team’s farm system in 1982. “He was always visible and around if a guy wanted to talk. I wanted him to be around even more. He was a huge fan. He’s what the Atlanta Braves are all about.”
Throughout Selig’s run as commissioner, they remained close — until January, when Susan Bailey, Aaron’s executive assistant, called with the news that Aaron was gone. That absence has been felt in the first season without him.
“More times than I can tell you,” Selig said of how often he wished he could’ve called on Aaron this year.
Selig always remained a fan of his friend. In 1999, Selig created the Hank Aaron Award for the top hitter in each league. The past two NL winners: the Brewers’ Christian Yelich and Aaron’s favorite player at the time of his death, the Braves’ Freddie Freeman.
“Maybe breaking Ruth’s record and the years after, Henry’s image did grow, but I always felt that Hank was underappreciated,” Selig said. “I’m telling you, before he started to pull the ball, I’d never seen a player like Henry Aaron. He hit rocket shots, as I called them, all over. It was just remarkable. Great player. But he played in Milwaukee and Atlanta.”
“These are two cities,” Selig added, “that honestly and sincerely revered — no, revere — Henry Aaron.”