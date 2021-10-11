It’s troubling if Gruden knew exactly what he was doing when he sent that email about Smith. But to me, it’s devastatingly problematic if he truly did not have a clue about the racist history of referring a Black person’s lips and challenging his authority by calling him dumb. Gruden was 48 when he sent that email, not 14. How could Gruden, born in 1963, have lived that long without acquiring a kind of knowledge and compassion key to race relations? How could he have been so naive while working alongside so many Black players and coaches?