Gruden told ESPN that he was just in a “bad frame of mind” 10 years ago when he sent a racist email that became public last week. In the correspondence with former colleague Bruce Allen — that distinguished people person — Gruden said of NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith, “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of michellin tires.”
After the Wall Street Journal broke the story, the Las Vegas Raiders coach spent the weekend offering vague apologies and frequent reminders that he’s a good guy. Good people can’t be racist, you know. Not in a dismissive American culture in which the perception of decency matters more than exploring complicated, buried truths.
Gruden knows which buttons to push in defending himself. They’re the easy ones.
“All I can say is I’m not a racist,” he said during his postgame news conference Sunday. “I can’t tell you how sick I am.”
He told the Wall Street Journal, “I don’t have a racial bone in my body.” He told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, “I don’t have a racist bone in my body.” He explained to ESPN that he refers to untruthful people as having “rubber lips” and declared of his email, “I never had a racial thought when I used it.”
“I have never had a blade of racism in me,” Gruden told the Athletic.
No racist bones, no racist blades. Only a private racist email that he never imagined would surface publicly and damage the professional reputation he has spent more than 30 years building.
“I’m not going to answer all these questions today,” Gruden told reporters after his cursory remarks. “I think I’ve addressed it already.”
But Gruden didn’t address anything, not thoughtfully. He tried to escape the controversy without asking much of himself. He made his “I’m not racist” play, knowing that most people prefer not to linger in uncomfortable discussions and figuring that he could define, on his terms, a concept as incalculable as racism.
There is no rubric to determine how racist you are. There is no meter to measure it. And racism is not a pass/fail proposition. It’s not as simple as either you are or you aren’t. Gruden pointed to his public track record and sought immediate absolution, even though we’re still processing the vile thing he wrote in private.
As one of football’s notable coaching and broadcasting personalities, he has considerable support. Many, including Mike Tirico and Tony Dungy, have defended him. If the controversy turns into a referendum on Gruden’s character, he might be able to outlast this shame.
But there’s so much more that he and others could do to lift this story from trashy gossip to a meaningful societal lesson. It shouldn’t be relegated to a hot-button topic that merely scrutinizes his job security and ability to command a locker room of predominantly Black players. It’s a chance for Gruden to do the one thing he won’t do: Look within and in his process of public soul-searching raise the discourse to a place where everyone else would be willing to do the same.
Racism is more like a spectrum. All genres of bias are. It means everyone possesses some level of insensitivity, and those who live without acknowledging it are destined to do something stupid eventually. It may never get exposed the way it did with Gruden, but the silent and unchecked bigotry is far more vicious than what gets exposed. Racism can’t be corralled as long as it’s allowed to roam without a sophisticated understanding of the problem.
It’s troubling if Gruden knew exactly what he was doing when he sent that email about Smith. But to me, it’s devastatingly problematic if he truly did not have a clue about the racist history of referring to a Black person’s lips or challenging his authority by calling him dumb. Gruden was 47 when he sent that email, not 14. How could Gruden, born in 1963, have lived that long without acquiring a kind of knowledge and compassion key to race relations? How could he have been so naive while working alongside so many Black players and coaches?
What led Gruden to make that comment is either disturbing or incomprehensibly appalling. Both require introspection. So far, he is interested only in damage control.
Smith is a smart man, by the way. And more than that, he is someone who enjoys respectful and intellectually challenging conversations. It’s sad that as the victim in this matter, he has been more vulnerable and reflective than Gruden. In his statement, Smith took the issue to higher ground.
“This is not the first racist comment that I’ve heard, and it probably will not be the last,” Smith said. “This is a thick skin job for someone with dark skin, just like it always has been for many people who look like me and work in corporate America. You know people are sometimes saying things behind your back that are racist just like you see people talk and write about you using thinly coded and racist language.
“Racism like this comes from the fact that I’m at the same table as they are and they don’t think someone who looks like me belongs. I’m sorry my family has to see something like this, but I would rather they know. I will not let it define me.”
Gruden does not consider himself a racist. That’s good to know. It takes an odd kind of cartoonish villain to stitch “Racist” on the back of a jersey. But rather than evaluating an individual’s bigotry based on unknown criteria, it’s more beneficial to focus on the ubiquity of racism.
There is no on/off switch, no bones to examine, no incident to address and abandon. We all live with it, no matter our race. We succumb to it, and we suffer from its effects.
Yet again, we have been presented with another opportunity to address it correctly. And yet again, we’re probably going to pass.
And Gruden thinks he’s the one sick about it all.