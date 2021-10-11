Gruden met Monday with Raiders owner Mark Davis and later told staff members that he was resigning, according to one person close to the situation. The Raiders did not immediately respond to a request for comment or announce whether Gruden was being fired or resigning.
The NFL said Friday that it condemned a 2011 email by Gruden, who worked for ESPN at the time, that used racist language to denigrate DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFL Players Association. Gruden apologized for the language he used in that email and said he is not a racist.
The league sent the Raiders additional emails in which Gruden used homophobic and misogynistic language to describe people and events within the sport, according to a person familiar with the case. The content of those emails was first reported by the New York Times.
The NFL was waiting for Davis to take action, the person with knowledge of the matter said earlier Monday.
The Fritz Pollard Alliance, a diversity group that works closely with the NFL, had called for the league or the Raiders to act.
“The insensitive remarks made by Jon Gruden about DeMaurice Smith are indicative of the racism that exist[s] on many levels of professional sports,” Rod Graves, the group’s executive director, said in a statement. “Furthermore, it reveals that the journey for African Americans and other minorities in sports, is riddled with irrepressible mindsets at the highest level. It is our hope that the league and team ownership will address this matter with a remedy commensurate with these painful words. This is yet another inflection point in a society fraught with cynical social blinders, absent of respect for the intellectual capacity and leadership of minorities. When will it end?”
Gruden said Sunday that he had not heard from the league.
“I have not had any contacts with them yet,” he said. “But we’ll see what happens here in the next few days.”
Gruden spoke following the Raiders’ 20-9 loss to the Chicago Bears in Las Vegas. He was asked what he expected to happen.
“I’m not going to answer all these questions today,” he said. “I think I’ve addressed it already. I can’t remember a lot of the things that transpired 10 or 12 years ago. But I stand here in front of everybody apologizing. I know I don’t have an ounce of racism in me. I’m a guy that takes pride in leading people together, and I’ll continue to do that for the rest of my life. And again, I apologize to De Smith and anybody out there that I have offended.”
Gruden said Sunday that the language that he used in his 2011 email was not reflective of his views on race.
“All I can say is I’m not a racist,” Gruden said. “I can’t tell you how sick I am. I apologize again to De Smith. But I feel good about who I am and what I’ve done my entire life. I apologize for the insensitive remarks. I had no racial intentions with those remarks at all. ... I’m not like that at all. But I apologize. I don’t want to keep addressing it.”
The NFL said Friday that it condemned the language used by Gruden in the email to Bruce Allen, then the president of the franchise now known as the Washington Football Team. The league declined to comment then on the possibility of taking disciplinary action against Gruden.
“The email from Jon Gruden denigrating DeMaurice Smith is appalling, abhorrent and wholly contrary to the NFL’s values,” league spokesman Brian McCarthy said then in a statement. “We condemn the statement and regret any harm that its publication may inflict on Mr. Smith or anyone else.”
According to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the 2011 email, Gruden used a racist trope as he wrote to Allen, “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of michellin tires.” Smith, who is Black, has been the NFLPA’s executive director since 2009.
According to McCarthy, the NFL came across Gruden’s email to Allen as part of the investigation into workplace misconduct involving the Washington Football Team. The league “was informed of the existence of emails that raised issues beyond the scope of that investigation,” McCarthy said in his statement Friday.
Senior NFL executives reviewed the content of more than 650,000 emails, including Gruden’s to Allen, over the past few months, according to McCarthy. Those league executives presented a summary of that review earlier this week to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and “are sharing with Raiders executives emails pertaining to Coach Gruden,” McCarthy said.