“We got into self-preservation mode a little bit too early in the season, just not going to the ground and not doing full contact in practices,” Dougherty said. “We were trying to keep guys healthy, but we ended up just not being prepared physically for that game.”
Fearing injuries, Dougherty had never liked hitting too much in practice. But he knew there was a fine line between being cautious and being soft. So the Bruins began including periods of full contact during practice, shrinking the field to limit spacing and generally trying to toughen up.
“We were just too far on the wrong side of that line that early on,” Dougherty said. “So we’ve gone back to cave man tactics for portions of our practice. Which scares you, but at the same time you can see the difference.”
The following weekend, the Bruins grinded out a 20-19 road win over North Stafford. With a new style, built on swarming the ball and never shying from contact, they are now 5-1.
That identity will be tested Friday, when Lake Braddock plays at undefeated Robinson. The Rams have long epitomized what it means to play physical football in this area, and they also happen to be Lake Braddock’s neighbor and rival.
“We’ve really tried to keep the wraps on our Robinson [game plan] all year, so now we can finally let the dog out of its cage,” Dougherty said. “They beat us twice last year, so this to us is bigger than big.”
— Michael Errigo
Caleb Williams’ breakout performance thrills D.C.
When Caleb Williams committed to play quarterback at Oklahoma on July 4, 2020, he surely created new Sooners fans in the D.C. area. Williams was one of the best football prospects Washington has ever produced, and it wasn’t long before he became popular in Norman, Okla., too.
By Week 4, in a home game against West Virginia, Oklahoma fans were booing the preseason Heisman Trophy favorite, Spencer Rattler, and chanting, “We want Caleb!” Apparently, his high school highlight reel had preceded him.
They got Caleb on Saturday, and the former Gonzaga star delivered a sensational performance in a Red River Showdown to remember. He replaced Rattler with Oklahoma trailing Texas 28-7 and immediately ran for a 66-yard touchdown. Then the freshman led the Sooners all the way back, with 300 total yards and three total touchdowns in a 55-48 win.
Many in the local prep football scene seemed to delight in seeing the country watch what they had witnessed at Gonzaga. Chris Baucia, Williams’s trainer at the Quarterback Factory, retweeted Williams, and local coaches, parents and teams chimed in on social media as well.
Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley has not named a starter for Saturday’s game at TCU, but it appears Williams has grabbed hold of one of the highest-profile jobs in college football.
Williams has not started a game since the 2019 Washington Catholic Athletic Conference semifinals.
HALFTIME
Players of the week
QB Davis Bryson, Freedom-Woodbridge. The senior exploded for eight touchdowns — three through the air and five on the ground — in the Eagles’ 84-20 win over Colgan.
WR/RB Destin Hill, Reservoir. The sophomore willed the Gators to their first win of the season, 21-20, over Hammond. He rushed for two touchdowns and caught a 55-yard touchdown pass.
RB/DB Kaveon Snead, H.D. Woodson. The junior found the end zone three times in the Warriors’ 47-0 victory over Ballou.
QB Wyatt Hagan, St. John’s. The senior completed 17 of 24 passes for 275 yards and a touchdown as the Cadets raced past Bishop McNamara, 35-0, in their WCAC opener.
Games to watch this week
Madison at Centreville, 7 p.m. Friday
Northern at Huntingtown, 7 p.m. Friday
Theodore Roosevelt at Dunbar, 1 p.m. Saturday
Good Counsel at Gonzaga, 1 p.m. Saturday
Theodore Roosevelt finally beats Wilson
As the clock reached zero at James Tillerson Stadium, Theodore Roosevelt’s players rushed to mob Coach Chris Harden.
Despite being heavily favored coming into the game and showing exactly why once the action began, the Rough Riders (5-1) celebrated Friday night’s 36-6 victory over Wilson like it was a surprise.
And in some ways it was.
The victory was Theodore Roosevelt’s first against Wilson in the battle for the District of Columbia’s Northwest sector since 2008.
“It feels so good to finally get that monkey off our backs,” Harden said. “Ever since I got to Roosevelt, whether we had a good year or not we always ended up losing to Wilson.”
Wilson is 0-5 in its first year under former Ballou coach Minoso Rodgers. Dominating the Tigers isn’t confirmation that the Rough Riders are the team to beat in the District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association, but it does signify a step in the program’s development since being promoted to the Stars division in 2018.
“This season is all about putting it together and putting the city on notice,” senior quarterback Kerry Burns Jr. said. “We feel like we can win it all, but like our coaches always say, we won’t get a trophy just because we feel like we’re a good team. We’ll have to go out and beat teams like Wilson, Woodson and Dunbar. Getting this win was a good first step.”
— Tramel Raggs
Walter Johnson takes lead in new tradition
Soon after taking over Walter Johnson’s program in June 2018, Coach Larry Hurd Jr. began discussions with nearby coaches about starting a competition between Montgomery County teams in the Bethesda and Potomac area. Those programs were on a similar competitive level, and though they haven’t lately contended for state titles, they could compete for another trophy.
This past spring, the idea came to fruition. Bethesda-Chevy Chase, Churchill, Walter Johnson, Whitman and Wootton would compete for the Congressional Cup, a trophy earned by the team that posted the best head-to-head record among the five squads.
After winning the trophy in the county’s two-game spring season, Walter Johnson retained the award this fall with its 24-21 home win over B-CC on Friday.
“It’s very important for us,” Hurd said. “It’s the first goal we set for our team this year, and it’s going to be the first goal we set every year.”
Walter Johnson (4-2) only recently reached the level of its local counterparts. In 2019, the Wildcats beat Churchill for the first time in 47 years and beat Whitman for the first time in 32 years before making their initial Maryland 4A playoffs appearance.
After opening this season with wins over Churchill and Whitman, Walter Johnson won Friday on kicker Kevin Lukash’s 23-yard field goal with 58 seconds remaining.
“All the schools are taking great pride in it,” Hurd said. “It will be something that can last for a long time.”
— Kyle Melnick