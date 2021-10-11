The hope was that reuniting Wentz with Coach Frank Reich, his former offensive coordinator in Philadelphia, would allow Wentz to return to the level that once made him an MVP candidate early in his Eagles tenure. Instead, there has been a series of issues for Wentz, from foot surgery in training camp to a contact-tracing quarantine before the season to the two sprained ankles that he suffered in a Week 2 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams. Wentz is the league’s 20th-rated passer and the Colts are ranked 25th in the NFL in total offense.