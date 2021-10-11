The Giants wagered that Barkley’s career would be a counterexample to the diminishing value of running backs. It has instead been a testament to it. The Giants chose second in a quarterback-rich draft with Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson still available at a time when they obviously needed a successor to Eli Manning. Even if the Giants viewed those quarterbacks as unworthy of the pick, another team would have traded a haul for the chance to take one of them. Through little fault of his own, Barkley has proven how doomed his selection was from the start.