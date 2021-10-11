Doubles have been an issue for Washington since the season’s first possession. The Los Angeles Chargers ran for two en route to an easy opening touchdown, added two more on their marathon possession to set the tone of the second half and squeezed in a last one to convert third and seven on the final, clock-killing drive late in the fourth quarter. The New York Giants had three more crucial doubles — one for a lead-seizing touchdown, two for lead-cushioning field goals — the following week. In a Week 3 blowout, the Buffalo Bills seemed to get one whenever they needed it.