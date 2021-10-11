“Unfortunately, when it came time to do a couple other things, we didn’t do them. We didn’t execute it properly. Could we have been in something different? Yeah, maybe. But to want to sit here and make wholesale [changes]? That doesn’t make a lot of sense to me right now, it really doesn’t.”
In its loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, Washington’s defense proved a liability once again, although the offense had its share of miscues as well.
The team gave up five plays of 20 or more yards, three of which were touchdowns. On Deonte Harris’s 72-yard touchdown in the first quarter, the defense failed to line up before the ball was snapped. Safety Landon Collins had his head turned talking to cornerback Kendall Fuller, and before long, Harris — who has 4.35-second speed in the 40-yard dash — ran past Collins up the middle for the score.
“We let a guy get behind us,” Rivera said postgame. “Can’t do that.”
In the second quarter, Saints running back Alvin Kamara slipped through the “A” gap between the left guard and center, and escaped the grasp of safety Bobby McCain for a 23-yard touchdown.
Rivera’s explanation there: The defense missed a crease. “If you’re not where you need to be, they’re going to find you,” he said Monday.
And on Kamara’s 19-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter, there was a breakdown in communication in the secondary.
After the game, Rivera repeated a refrain he’s used often. He and his coaches need to make sure they’re putting players “in a position to succeed.” On Monday, after reviewing the game film, he was adamant that any major change could have negative consequences, and that he has no plans to get more involved in the defensive play-calling, which is currently led by coordinator Jack Del Rio.
“I’m not going that way. Just understand that,” Rivera said. “I like what we did. I thought what we did last week gave us an opportunity.”
Washington’s pass rush, which struggled in the first four games, had its best showing of the season in Sunday’s loss, producing more consistent pressure. The team’s porous third-down defense improved as well, allowing only four of 11 conversions (36.4 percent) by the Saints.
Yet the persistent mistakes, which may be minor in and of themselves, have led to significant problems, turning one of the NFL’s best defenses of 2020 into one of its worst in many statistical categories this year.
But any discussion of change demands a follow-up question: If not this, then what?
“If we’re going to start changing people, well, who else am I going to go to?” Rivera said. “These are the guys that we’ve got to train and teach and go with. You just can’t pull guys and bring guys in without consequences and doing certain things affect certain other parts of the team and what you’re trying to do.”
One adjustment Washington has made is to play most snaps with just one or two linebackers on the field. They have frequently deployed five defensive linemen, and Collins and fellow safety Kam Curl have often dropped down into a traditional linebacker role. Linebacker Jon Bostic is on injured reserve with a pectoral muscle injury, while first-round rookie Jamin Davis is apparently still getting up to speed in Del Rio’s system. Davis played just 13 snaps (23 percent) on Sunday.
“What we’re doing is by game plan,” Rivera said. “We just felt that what we had planned and what we could do and have success with, we went with. And again, I thought there were some good things that we did. We put ourselves in a position to make some plays in some situations, it’s just unfortunate, like I said.”
Changing out a player here or there may not necessarily lead to different results. Changing a play-caller may not, either; Rivera is the only other coach with defensive play-calling experience on the staff, and he made clear Monday that he doesn’t plan to take over that responsibility.
And if not him, then who?
“We’re trying to build and create, and if you’re constantly mixing and changing and moving and doing things, you never really find out,” Rivera said. “If we had done anything drastically crazy last year — we did it after I felt that it was time to do it and that’s what we’re going to do here.”