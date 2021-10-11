Washington entered the game tied with three other teams for the third-fewest takeaways in the league with two, both of which came in a Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Jack Del Rio’s defense doubled that total by the end of the first quarter, after linebacker Cole Holcomb intercepted Winston on the Saints’ opening drive and Chase Young finally entered the 2021 chat by registering a strip sack that was recovered by Daron Payne. Washington ranked in the top half of the league with 23 takeaways last season, but big plays on defense have been harder to come by this year.