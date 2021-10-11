Fail: Preparedness
Out of timeouts, the Saints lined up at the Washington 49-yard line with eight seconds remaining in the first half. New Orleans seemingly had two options — a quick throw along the sideline to pick up enough yards for a field goal attempt before time expired, or a deep shot into the end zone. The Saints chose the latter, which somehow caught Washington’s defense by surprise. Seriously.
“When the ball went up in the air, we wasn’t prepared for that,” safety Landon Collins said of Jameis Winston’s Hail Mary, which wide receiver Marquez Callaway came down with after being one of the only players in the end zone to even attempt to make a play on the ball.
“I think he wanted it more than the defensive guys,” Saints running back Alvin Kamara said of Callaway.
Maybe so, Alvin, but it didn’t help that the play apparently came as a shock to the guys wearing burgundy.
“I was trying to get two Hail Marys, possibly,” Saints Coach Sean Payton said.
Hail: Takeaways
Washington entered the game tied with three other teams for the third-fewest takeaways in the league with two, both of which came in a Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Jack Del Rio’s defense doubled that total by the end of the first quarter, after linebacker Cole Holcomb intercepted Winston on the Saints’ opening drive and Chase Young finally entered the 2021 chat by registering a strip sack that was recovered by Daron Payne. Washington ranked in the top half of the league with 23 takeaways last season, but big plays on defense have been harder to come by this year.
Fail: Giveaways
Washington’s minus-three turnover differential through four games was worse than all but four teams. It didn’t improve Sunday, when Taylor Heinicke threw a couple of interceptions one week after Washington’s first game without a giveaway this season. Heinicke’s first interception came in the red zone, costing Washington a chance at points. His second pick, an ill-advised throw on third and long from his own goal line, set up a short touchdown drive.
Hail: Dueling punters
Tress Way had a fine day, averaging 51.3 yards on three punts and drawing a roughing penalty that led to Washington’s first touchdown, but New Orleans’s Blake Gillikin put on a punting clinic for an audience that, thanks to Way, has come to appreciate a good fourth-down boot more than most.
Gillikin, a second-year pro out of Penn State, had three punts downed or bounce out of bounds inside the Washington 3-yard line. “I’d love to not punt at all, because it means we’re doing well, but to have that kind of game and to also get a win is great,” said Gillikin, who was awarded a game ball for his efforts.
Fail: ‘Who dat’ chants
An announced crowd of 50,137 attended Sunday’s game at FedEx Field, slightly below Washington’s season average of 51,002 for its first three home dates. That’s the lowest total in the NFL. The Saints have the second-lowest average home attendance, but that number is skewed by the fact that one of New Orleans’s two “home” games was relocated to Jacksonville because of Hurricane Ida. There were a healthy number of Saints fans in Landover, and they made their presence felt with booming chants of “Who dat? Who dat?” Who dat say dey gonna beat them Saints? Not the WFT.
Hail: Sammis Reyes
With tight end Logan Thomas on injured reserve, Washington backup tight end Sammis Reyes was active for the first time this season. The 6-foot-5 former basketball player saw action on special teams, becoming the first Chilean to appear in an NFL regular season game. If only he had been on the field as a defender for the Saints’ Hail Mary attempt. The Chilean men’s soccer team’s 2-0 win over Paraguay in a World Cup qualifying match garnered most of the headlines in Reyes’s native country Sunday, but his debut was also big news. (You can read more about Reyes’s inspiring and improbable journey here.)
Fail: Missed opportunities
Washington failed to take full advantage of the Saints’ miscues and struggled to finish drives, scoring only two touchdowns on five trips inside the red zone. More broadly, Washington let a winnable game against an average quarterback slip away and now must face Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers in consecutive weeks.