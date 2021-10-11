Opponents have not figured out how to stop the Chiefs’ offense, but they have figured out how to slow it down. Defenses play two deep safeties and rarely blitz. Mahomes is sometimes disciplined enough to move the ball downfield slowly, but the key to the Chiefs’ success, especially their patented comebacks, is how fast everything happens. They turn games into an avalanche of big plays and make their defensive shortcomings irrelevant. What they’re seeing from opponents does not make the Chiefs worse, but it makes them less special. And with their shoddy defense, that’s a problem.