Here is what to know from Week 5.
Brandon Staley is going for it. As the Chargers beat the Browns in a 47-42 classic, Staley, the first-year Chargers coach, showed again he may already be the most righteously aggressive coach in the NFL.
The Chargers faced fourth and seven with eight minutes left in the third quarter, down by 14 points. Staley went for it, and the Chargers picked up the first down on the way to a touchdown. For good measure, Staley went for two down by eight — and the Chargers got that, too.
Trailing 35-28 with about nine minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Chargers converted fourth and four on a dubious pass interference call. Later on the same drive, Staley passed up a long field goal on fourth and eight, and Justin Herbert rewarded him with a pass to Keenan Allen that moved them inside the 5-yard line.
It’s easy to celebrate Staley because all of those decisions paid off. But regardless of whether they worked, they gave the Chargers the best chance to win. Data supports it, and those numbers are widely available. Staley’s decision-making offered a preview of what conventional wisdom will look on fourth down sooner than you might think.
Even beyond Staley’s aggression, the game included some of the most fascinating strategy of the season. With his team down 42-41 with 1:47 left, Chargers running back Austin Ekeler had a chance to score a go-ahead touchdown but instead slid down at the 2-yard line so the Chargers could exhaust the clock and Cleveland’s timeouts.
On the next play, Ekeler tried to burn a few seconds bouncing behind the line of scrimmage. Cleveland safety John Johnson III picked up Ekeler and dragged him into the end zone, a brilliant play that gave the Browns the ball back with 1:31 left, down by five. Had Johnson not done so, the Browns would’ve watched the Chargers drain the clock and kick a nearly automatic field goal (even if that phrase rang oxymoronic Sunday).
These are two smart, excellent teams that could meet again in January.
The Kansas City Chiefs are no longer in charge of the AFC. Even as the Chiefs stumbled to a 1-2 start coming off a blowout loss, they retained an impenetrable air. Their defense had holes and their offense committed too many turnovers. They lacked focus and seemed to only play their best in brief spurts. It still seemed that in the games that mattered most, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs would show up and remind everyone they’re still the Chiefs.
Sunday night’s game definitely mattered, and the Buffalo Bills erased what remained of the Chiefs’ invincibility. The Chiefs fell to 2-3 after the Bills, whom they flattened last year in the AFC championship game, dominated them in Kansas City, 38-20, as Josh Allen shredded a bottom-of-the-NFL defense. Allen played with the same overwhelming virtuosity as Mahomes, but he had better teammates. The Chiefs would lose a tiebreaker with the Bills and Chargers, but that’s a worry for another day. They have to get back to .500 first.
Opponents have not figured out how to stop the Chiefs’ offense, but they have figured out how to slow it down. Defenses play two deep safeties and rarely blitz. Mahomes is sometimes disciplined enough to move the ball downfield slowly, but the key to the Chiefs’ success, especially their patented comebacks, is how fast everything happens. They turn games into an avalanche of big plays and make their defensive shortcomings irrelevant. What they’re seeing from opponents does not make the Chiefs worse, but it makes them less special. And with their shoddy defense, that’s a problem.
The cream is rising in the NFC. Five weeks into the season, there is a clear tier of teams that have separated themselves from the rest of the NFC. All of them are 4-1 except for the Arizona Cardinals, who remained the lone unbeaten team after bullying Trey Lance in his first career start and beating the San Francisco 49ers, their nemesis in recent seasons, 17-10. Kyler Murray is magic and could be the MVP front-runner.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the reigning Super Bowl champions, and Tom Brady played like an MVP candidate in a 45-17 demolition of the Miami Dolphins. The Green Bay Packers overcome three missed field goals by Mason Crosby that would have almost certainly or definitely won the game after the 2:14 mark. The Los Angeles Rams survived a trip to Seattle as Matthew Stafford continued to validate their trade for him. The Dallas Cowboys throttled the injury-ravaged New York Giants and took complete control of the NFC East.
The Patriots are hanging on by a thread. New England outlasted the Houston Texans, 25-22, to improve to 2-3. Maybe they wouldn’t have needed Nick Folk’s last-minute field goal if running back Damien Harris had not fumbled into the end zone early in the game, and they cobbled together an offensive line with four starters out. Their performance included promising moments from rookie quarterback Mac Jones and defensive end Matthew Judon, but it did little to stifle the growing impression that something is fundamentally broken in New England.
The Patriots needed a 13-point comeback against the woeful Texans, and there’s no evidence they are better than average. Since Thanksgiving 2019, the Patriots are 11-16. Aside from Judon, their free agent splurge has yet to make a major impact. The Patriots have time to coalesce and improve, but the days when that could be taken for granted because of Bill Belichick are over.
The Giants were decimated by injuries. In the first half against Dallas, the Giants lost Saquon Barkley to an ugly ankle injury and quarterback Daniel Jones to a possible concussion after he took a vicious hit on the goal line and stumbled trying to walk back to the huddle. Both left the field on the back of a cart.
For the Giants, Barkley’s injury added another layer of disappointment and uncertainty to a star-crossed career. When healthy, Barkley is one of the most spectacular players in the NFL. But his production has lagged behind his big-play highlights, and he missed the final 14 games last season with a torn ACL.
Joe Burrow is all the way back, as long as he’s okay. Eleven months ago, Burrow left FedEx Field on a cart with torn ligaments in his left knee. On Sunday, he traded blows with Aaron Rodgers and would have led the Cincinnati Bengals to a 4-1 record if his kicker had made a 57-yard field goal near the end of regulation or a 49-yarder in overtime.
Burrow’s day ended with a scare. He was taken to the hospital with a throat contusion, the Bengals announced. The possible injury came after Burrow showed he’s on the cusp of entering the top tier of quarterbacks less than a year after his injury. Last week, he led a 14-point comeback and conducted a game-winning drive. Against the Packers, he engineered a 13-play, 75-yard drive that lasted nearly eight minutes in the fourth quarter. He punctuated the touchdown with a game-tying, two-point conversion.
Burrow threw a brutal interception in overtime and needed an assist from Mason Crosby not to lose the game right there. But one season after the Bengals picked Burrow first overall and then watched him suffer a devastating injury, they can feel confident they have a franchise quarterback and an elite QB-receiver tandem. In the first five games of his career, Ja’Marr Chase, Burrow’s college teammate at LSU, has caught 23 passes for 456 yards and five touchdowns, tied for second in the NFL.
The rookie wide receivers keep coming. Every year, it seems, another influx of great receivers streams into the NFL. Sunday showed it’s happening again. Kadarius Toney, whom the Giants took 20th overall, caught 10 passes for 189 yards and showed his elite running ability after the catch. (He was also ejected for throwing a punch.) Arizona’s Rondale Moore, a bundle of fast-twitch muscle picked in the second round, made one of the best catches of the season along the sideline. And Chase, the fifth pick, may be the most complete of them all.
Kyle Pitts said hello. The Atlanta Falcons made history by selecting Pitts with the fourth pick, higher than any tight end had ever been taken. Pitts disappointed in the first four weeks of the season — 15 catches on 26 targets, 189 yards, no scores. Rookie pass catchers typically start slow, but Pitts was not supposed to be a typical tight end.
Sunday morning in London, Pitts revealed why he had been heralded as one of the best prospects ever at his position. Pitts scored the first touchdown of his career and caught nine passes for 119 yards, helping to carry the Falcons to a 27-20 victory over the New York Jets.
The Falcons’ decision to take Pitts rather than snag Justin Fields or Mac Jones as Matt Ryan’s successor will hover over Pitts’s career. But Pitts showed he has the making of a great player. For one week, despite an uneven start under first-year coach Arthur Smith, the Falcons maintained contact in the NFC South because of Pitts.
Pity the Detroit Lions. If not for 110 yards of field goals in two of the past three weeks, the Lions would be 2-3. They are instead 0-5, even after they took the lead with 37 seconds left in the fourth quarter with a touchdown and a two-point conversion. Dan Campbell’s bold call dissolved when Kirk Cousins set up a 54-yard field goal for Greg Joseph, who booted it through.
Two weeks ago, the Ravens converted fourth and 16 in the last minute before Justin Tucker booted an NFL-record 66-yard field goal. “The gut punches will stop,” quarterback Jared Goff said then. They have continued. To make it even more cruel, the Lions lost, 19-17, on Sunday — the same score as their loss to the Ravens.