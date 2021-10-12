Backstrom, who in March became the first player in franchise history to reach 700 assists, has assisted on 269 of Ovechkin’s 730 career regular season goals, which is more than any other player, including three in season openers. In a reversal of their regular roles, Ovechkin assisted Backstrom on Washington’s first goal of the shortened 2021 season. The 36-year-old Ovechkin, who was on the ice for the Capitals’ optional practice Tuesday, is one goal shy of tying Marcel Dionne for fifth on the all-time list and 164 goals behind Wayne Gretzky for the No. 1 spot.