The 72-year-old is the only reason many around the game — from coaches to broadcasters and even players — have said they are even slightly conflicted about Houston’s fate. The consensus, fairly or not, has long been that Baker needs to manage a World Series winner to seal his case as a Hall of Famer. Baker insists he won’t let anyone make him feel like a failure if he doesn’t get one. He won a title as a player, with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1981. He is 12th in wins as a manager, standing just 13 from 2,000. Everyone ahead of him on that list — besides 11th-place Bruce Bochy, who isn’t eligible yet — is in the Hall of Fame.