It turned out she had nothing to worry about. In leading her Independence team to the Class 5 state title, Shin fired a 7-under-par 65 to win the individual title Monday at Williamsburg National Golf Club.
Shin was the second consecutive girl to win the Class 5 open title. In addition to six birdies, she made a roughly 10-foot putt for eagle on the par-5 14th hole, and she dominated the competition, winning by five strokes.
After making a change to open up her club face and bow her wrists — similar, she said, to pro golfer Dustin Johnson’s technique — Shin struggled to adjust at regionals, finishing ninth with a score of 73.
“I kind of doubted myself a lot,” Shin said. “I didn’t trust my line. I didn’t feel confident. So I was missing the cup by a lot [while putting].”
When Independence opened, the golf team immediately won the state title in 2019 and then finished second last spring. The Tigers moved up in class this year, and “when you go from 3A to 5A,” Coach David Larson said, “some people expect you to drop off.” But this team didn’t. In fact, Independence recorded the best team score of anyone at any level, an 8-under 280.
Langley’s dynasty continues
In the Class 6 tournament Tuesday in Williamsburg, Langley won its sixth straight team title, as the names changed but the story remained the same.
The Saxons shot a 1-under 287, 12 strokes ahead of second-place Lake Braddock, and they did so despite losing star senior Kelly Chinn to graduation in the spring.
Fairfax junior Josh Duangmanee won the individual title by matching Shin’s 65 from the previous day. Chase Nevins was Langley’s top player, two strokes back of Duangmanee.
As usual, Langley had the deepest team in the field, with three players in the top 11, and it was the favorite all year.
“I think they’re pretty confident that if they play well, they’ll be tough to beat,” Langley Coach Al Berg said. “But they’re not overconfident. They know anything can happen in a one-day tournament.”
Robinson’s Melanie Walker was the top-scoring girl at 69 and automatically qualified for the girls’ open next week, when she will try to defend her title from the spring.
