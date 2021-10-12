“Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant,” General Manager Sean Marks said in a statement released by the team.
“Kyrie has made a personal choice and we respect his individual right to choose. Currently, the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability. It is imperative that we continue to build chemistry as a team and remain true to our long-established values of togetherness and sacrifice.
“Our championship goals for the season have not changed and to achieve these goals, each member of our organization must pull in the same direction. We are excited for the start of the season and look forward to a successful campaign that will make the borough of Brooklyn proud.”
Nets Coach Steve Nash said Sunday that Irving’s status was still unresolved, and Irving has repeatedly hinted that he is not vaccinated.
“I think we recognize that he’s not playing home games,” said Nash, whose Nets are a leading title favorite. “We’re going to have to, for sure, play without him this year. So it just depends on when, where and how much.”
The NBA has no vaccine mandate for players, but certain cities, including New York and San Francisco, have enacted rules that require vaccination for members of home teams in those markets. Irving, if he remains unvaccinated, would be ineligible for Brooklyn’s 41 home games at Barclays Center and its two road games against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden and its road game against the Golden State Warriors at San Francisco’s Chase Center.
