“You don’t spend your life doing this and say, ‘Well, I think I’m going to leave tomorrow,’ so it’s been planned out,” Krzyzewski said. “I knew I wanted to coach another year, but I knew I wasn’t going to coach beyond this year, so recruiting this year would be an ethical dilemma. You wouldn’t want to recruit somebody and say you’re going to be staying and then not stay, so we came up with this plan, and I think it’s an outstanding plan.”