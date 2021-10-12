To his peers, who discussed at length coaching against him and also befriending him off the court, Krzyzewski’s most enduring legacy remains his impact on them as college basketball embarks on unprecedented transformation amid name, image and likeness, the transfer portal and the continued proliferation of one-and-done players.
“He’s meant so much to the game of basketball, so it’s a huge loss from that part of it,” said Syracuse Coach Jim Boeheim, who trails only Krzyzewski for most wins in Division I history, 1,170 to 982. “His influence on the game, coaches and trying to shape what coaches push and talk about, he’s always been a leader in that.”
Krzyzewski announced in early June he would be retiring at the conclusion of this his 42nd season at Duke. The statement came two months after Roy Williams announced his retirement as coach of North Carolina, his alma mater where he spent the last 18 years directing another one of the sport’s marquee programs.
The two coaches were central figures in perhaps the most storied rivalry in college basketball, and their track record of decades-long success is what their peers in the ACC marveled at while measuring their own programs against those Krzyzewski and Williams directed.
“First I had heard about Roy Williams deciding to step down, and I read his comment that he couldn’t picture himself in a prospect’s home sitting down with mom, dad, the prospect and his agent,” said Miami Coach Jim Larranaga, 72, who is entering his 11th season with the Hurricanes in a career that includes guiding George Mason to the Final Four in 2006.
“I thought to myself, yeah, that’s the direction college basketball is going, and then when Coach K announced this was going to be his last year, I thought, well two of the legendary coaches, hall-of-fame coaches are leaving the ACC, and you know what? I outlived them. I’m okay with that.”
Krzyzewski’s legacy in the ACC also extends to programs such as Pittsburgh, whose coach, Jeff Capel, played at Duke. Capel called Krzyzewski the most important man in his life behind only his father. At times, Capel finds himself repeating inspirational words to his players that he first heard from Krzyzewski.
Ten former players or staffers under Krzyzewski have become his coaching peers, including Chris Collins (Northwestern), Bobby Hurley (Arizona State), Johnny Dawkins (Central Florida), Tommy Amaker (Harvard), Greg Paulus (Niagara) and Kenny Blakeney (Howard).
Then there is Notre Dame Coach Mike Brey, who was on Krzyzewski’s staff from 1987 though 1995 after spending five seasons on the bench at DeMatha high school learning from anther coaching icon, the late Morgan Wootten. Duke went to six Final Fours while Brey worked for Krzyzewski, and the two remain close friends.
So comfortable is Brey detailing the merits of his mentor that he told a story of how Krzyzewski while vacationing at the beach with his family decades ago would sneak away for a couple hours and hide behind a curtain in his room to watch film on a projector.
“I’m like, 'Mike, go to the beach man. Relax,’“ said Brey, adding he’ll miss drinking wine with Krzyzewski during summers on the recruiting trail. “It’s how the man’s wired. It’s not luck. He’s just a machine, and what I respect about him is he’s got that killer instinct and cruel competitiveness at age whatever. I tip my cap that he’s still got it.”
A succession plan is in place at Duke, with assistant Jon Scheyer set to be promoted to head coach next season. Scheyer, who has been on Krzyzewski’s staff since the 2013-14 season and played for the Blue Devils, will be the youngest men’s basketball coach in the Power Five when he turns 35 before the start of 2022-23.
Krzyzewski has been spending extra time with Scheyer following preseason practices to ensure a seamless transition. But before the official handover, Krzyzewski will be greeted at arenas around the country with admiration and reverence for all he has contributed to the sport.
“You don’t spend your life doing this and say, ‘Well, I think I’m going to leave tomorrow,’ so it’s been planned out,” Krzyzewski said. “I knew I wanted to coach another year, but I knew I wasn’t going to coach beyond this year, so recruiting this year would be an ethical dilemma. You wouldn’t want to recruit somebody and say you’re going to be staying and then not stay, so we came up with this plan, and I think it’s an outstanding plan.”
Read more from The Post: