The Seahawks are under .500 and now Geno Smith takes over at QB. Russell Wilson will miss the first games of his NFL career after undergoing surgery Friday for the injury to the middle finger of his throwing hand that he suffered in the third quarter of Thursday night’s loss to the Rams. He is expected to be sidelined four to six weeks. Smith played pretty well in the fourth quarter Thursday. Even so, it’s Geno Smith instead of Russell Wilson.