This is, quite simply, the league’s best and most complete team right now. The victory Sunday night at Kansas City was thorough. The defense is excellent. The offense has big-play capabilities, with third-year TE Dawson Knox emerging as a major factor. QB Josh Allen brings it all together with his contributions as both a runner and a passer. And watch out: If Allen gets back to last season’s accuracy level, the Bills might be next to unbeatable.
2. Green Bay Packers (4-1) | Last week’s rank: 2
Remember when the Packers celebrated before Mason Crosby’s game-winning FG against the 49ers earlier in the season because they were so certain that he’d make the kick? That confidence in him surely must be shaken now, after Sunday’s string of misses in Cincinnati. But Crosby finally delivered late in OT, and Aaron Rodgers & Co. remain unbeaten since the panic-inducing opener.
3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) | Last week’s rank: 3
It was, yawn, another 411 passing yards and five more passing TDs for Tom Brady in Sunday’s lopsided triumph over the Dolphins. Just a 44-year-old QB continuing to tear up the league. Nothing to see here. Brady’s exploits are so expected at this point that they seem routine when they are, in fact, otherworldly.
4. Arizona Cardinals (5-0) | Last week’s rank: 5
The Cardinals weren’t dominant in the win at home over the 49ers. But they found a way to remain the league’s only unbeaten team. Maybe, just maybe this season’s version of the Cardinals will have the staying power that last season’s version lacked.
5. Los Angeles Rams (4-1) | Last week’s rank: 6
An injury to the index finger of his throwing hand did not keep QB Matthew Stafford from throwing for 365 yards in Thursday night’s triumph at Seattle. The Rams rebounded from their loss at home to the Cardinals four days earlier. Now comes a forgiving stretch of the schedule with the Giants, Lions and Texans up next. The Rams should be 7-1 going into November.
6. Baltimore Ravens (4-1) | Last week’s rank: 7
The Ravens keep being involved in crazy games with dramatic finishes. And they keep winning them. QB Lamar Jackson was fantastic Monday night and the Ravens erased a 25-9 deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Colts in OT and move into sole possession of first place in the AFC North.
7. Dallas Cowboys (4-1) | Last week’s rank: 8
It remains clear that the Cowboys are the NFC East’s top team. Now they’re threatening to get into the mix of contenders for NFC supremacy. QB Dak Prescott continues his superb play, while CB Trevon Diggs is an interception machine.
8. Los Angeles Chargers (4-1) | Last week’s rank: 9
The wild victory over the Browns was about as entertaining as it gets. There remains a bit of hesitancy to buy in fully. This is, after all, the Chargers. But the brilliance of second-year QB Justin Herbert changes everything.
9. Cleveland Browns (3-2) | Last week’s rank: 4
The Browns couldn’t quite outscore the Chargers in Sunday’s loss in L.A. There’s no reason to feel too much differently about the Browns being in the AFC’s upper tier. They belong there. But, also, shouldn’t a team built around its running game and defense be able to avoid a 47-42 track meet?
10. Tennessee Titans (3-2) | Last week’s rank: 15
The Titans weren’t all that great but secured what amounts to a gimme victory in Jacksonville. They’re the lone winning team in a really bad division. That makes it tougher to figure out where they stand in the broader AFC picture.
11. New Orleans Saints (3-2) | Last week’s rank: 16
The good version of QB Jameis Winston was on display in Sunday’s triumph at FedEx Field. The Saints haven’t been consistent this season, perhaps in part because of their disrupted existence when they were displaced from New Orleans. But they enter their bye week above .500 and can hope to improve as the season progresses.
12. Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) | Last week’s rank: 11
The Bengals certainly had their chances amid all the missed field goals during the OT loss to the Packers. It remains clear that this is a very capable team as long as QB Joe Burrow is healthy and on the field. He needs to dial things back just a bit and take more steps to protect himself when he can.
13. Kansas City Chiefs (2-3) | Last week’s rank: 10
There is so much here that needs to be fixed. The defense can’t get a stop. The offense is stopping itself with all the turnovers. QB Patrick Mahomes is talking about needing to reevaluate his approach to on-field decision-making. But this is still Mahomes and these are still the Chiefs. It’s a long season and plenty of time remains for solutions to be found.
14. Chicago Bears (3-2) | Last week’s rank: 21
What, exactly, took so long to get Justin Fields into the lineup, again? Sure, there have been some rough moments with Fields in charge of the offense. That’s to be expected with any rookie QB. But the Bears with Fields are a team with possibilities, as they showed again with Sunday’s victory as Las Vegas.
15. San Francisco 49ers (2-3) | Last week’s rank: 14
Rookie QB Trey Lance made his first NFL start in Sunday’s loss at Arizona and emerged with a knee injury. Lance was playing because of Jimmy Garoppolo’s calf injury. The 49ers are on their bye week now. When they return, Coach Kyle Shanahan will have to figure out the starting-QB situation.
16. New England Patriots (2-3) | Last week’s rank: 20
The Patriots were pushed to the limit by the lowly Texans. That’s more than a little bit ominous. But remember, the Patriots were playing without four usual starters on their offensive line. At least they escaped with the win. It’s not yet time to give up on the possibility that Coach Bill Belichick will get this team back into the playoff-contending mix.
17. Minnesota Vikings (2-3) | Last week’s rank: 22
Kicker Greg Joseph delivered this time with the game-winner against the Lions. It’s always difficult to know what to make of this team and of QB Kirk Cousins. But it is evident that the Vikings had better win this weekend at Carolina in their final game before their bye. The first four opponents after their bye are the Cowboys, Ravens, Chargers and Packers.
18. Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) | Last week’s rank: 12
It was only a few weeks ago that the Raiders were 3-0 and looking like they finally were getting things turned around in Year 4 of Jon Gruden’s return to coaching. Now they’ve lost two straight games and Gruden is gone, announcing his resignation Monday because of the growing controversy involving offensive language in his emails. Rich Bisaccia takes over as interim coach and inherits a messy situation.
19. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3) | Last week’s rank: 26
Ben Roethlisberger and the Steelers aren’t done quite yet. The victory over the Broncos will quiet the talk, at least temporarily, that Roethlisberger has nothing left and the Steelers waited too long to move on at QB. But it’s still an uphill climb to get back to contender status.
20. Atlanta Falcons (2-3) | Last week’s rank: 27
It took a trip to London and an injury-depleted WR group, but the Falcons finally made rookie TE Kyle Pitts a featured target for QB Matt Ryan. Pitts had nine catches for 119 yards and a TD in Sunday’s triumph over the Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Falcons should learn their lesson and also value Pitts for games played in the United States.
21. Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) | Last week’s rank: 29
The victory at Carolina was a badly needed boost. Jalen Hurts delivered in crunchtime and the Eagles avoided a 1-4 start. They have a chance to emerge as the NFC East’s second-best team, however little that might mean.
22. Carolina Panthers (3-2) | Last week’s rank: 17
The Panthers took a conservative approach with RB Christian McCaffrey and kept him on the shelf Sunday. That was wise. The Panthers can’t afford for him to come back too soon and keep getting hurt. But the short-term pain was a loss to the Eagles that might have been prevented with a bit more offensive punch. QB Sam Darnold, perhaps trying to do too much himself, threw three interceptions.
23. Denver Broncos (3-2) | Last week’s rank: 18
Things have gotten predictably more difficult for the Broncos since the 3-0 start built on victories over the Giants, Jaguars and Jets. Sunday’s loss to the Steelers was particularly telling about where the Broncos really are.
24. Seattle Seahawks (2-3) | Last week’s rank: 13
The Seahawks are under .500 and now Geno Smith takes over at QB. Russell Wilson will miss the first games of his NFL career after undergoing surgery Friday for the injury to the middle finger of his throwing hand that he suffered in the third quarter of Thursday night’s loss to the Rams. He is expected to be sidelined four to six weeks. Smith played pretty well in the fourth quarter Thursday. Even so, it’s Geno Smith instead of Russell Wilson.
25. Washington Football Team (2-3) | Last week’s rank: 19
This team simply isn’t very good right now. The offense is limited, and the defense continues to fail to live up to expectations. That makes for, frankly, an irrelevant team.
26. Indianapolis Colts (1-4) | Last week’s rank: 23
QB Carson Wentz was terrific Monday night in Baltimore. But kicker Rodrigo Blankenship missed a FG and an extra point and had another FG blocked, and the Colts squandered a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter to lose in OT. It’s going to be a long season.
27. New York Giants (1-4) | Last week’s rank: 24
RB Saquon Barkley, QB Daniel Jones and WR Kenny Golladay were injured. Rookie WR Kadarius Toney was ejected. The Giants were back to their losing ways. It was a nightmarish Sunday for them in Dallas. Things just keep getting worse for this proud franchise.
28. New York Jets (1-4) | Last week’s rank: 25
The Jets in London are, alas, still the Jets. They made things interesting in the second half but could not overcome their dreadful first half in the loss to the Falcons. Rookie QB Zach Wilson threw his customary interception.
29. Miami Dolphins (1-4) | Last week’s rank: 28
Tua Tagovailoa is eligible to come off the injured reserve list this week, which is fortunate for the Dolphins since fill-in starter Jacoby Brissett was plagued by a hamstring injury during Sunday’s loss in Tampa. The QB situation isn’t promising. But, really, is there any reason to continue pursuing a trade for Deshaun Watson in what, increasingly, looks like a lost season? The only consolation for the Dolphins is that the hapless Jaguars are the opponent this weekend in London.
30. Houston Texans (1-4) | Last week’s rank: 30
Davis Mills became the rare rookie QB to have success against a Bill Belichick-coached Patriots defense. But the Texans could not hang on to their second-half lead on their way to yet another discouraging loss. And what in the world was going on with that punt? All the unnecessary shifting resulted in a laughably atrocious gaffe.
31. Detroit Lions (0-5) | Last week’s rank: 31
The Lions keep getting so close to winning. Unfortunately for them, there’s no credit given in the NFL standings for near-victories.
32. Jacksonville Jaguars (0-5) | Last week’s rank: 32
The awful, no-good, really dreadful week for Coach Urban Meyer culminated with the defeat to the Titans. The Jaguars remain winless under Meyer and have 20 straight losses dating to last season. There is plenty of room to wonder if Meyer’s NFL tenure already is doomed to failure.