Jon Gruden resigned Monday as coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after reports that he used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language in emails to Bruce Allen, Washington’s former team president, and others.
Allen faces no immediate formal discipline by the NFL, but it would be “highly unlikely” that Allen would be permitted to work in the league again, the person with knowledge of the matter said Tuesday.
According to that person, it is not expected that any NFL franchise will pursue Allen, who has been out of the league since being fired as Washington’s team president by owner Daniel Snyder in December 2019. But it would be highly unlikely that the NFL would allow Allen to be hired even if any team were to be interested, said that person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.
Allen did not respond to a request for comment.
Wilkinson was hired by Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder last year, after employees told The Washington Post of sexual harassment and a toxic workplace inside his Washington Football Team. The Post also uncovered two lewd videos of outtakes of swimsuit calendar shoots that cheerleaders said were secretly produced without their knowledge. Two former team employees said then-senior vice president Larry Michael asked for the videos to be produced, and one of them said Michael told them the footage was to be assembled for Snyder. Snyder and Michael have denied any knowledge of the videos, copies of which were obtained by The Post.
The NFL later assumed oversight of Wilkinson’s investigation, and earlier this year the league fined Snyder $10 million after hearing Wilkinson’s findings. But it only broadly described a “toxic” workplace culture without releasing any of the uncovered emails or a written summary of her work. Wilkinson declined to comment for this story.
Melanie Coburn, a former cheerleader who worked as the squad’s marketing director from 2001 to 2011, accused the league of burying damaging details of the investigation into the Washington Football Team, which were only revealed in recent stories about the emails between Gruden and Allen.
The New York Times reported Monday that Gruden exchanged emails with Allen and other men that included “photos of women wearing only bikini bottoms, including one photo of two Washington team cheerleaders.” The Post could not verify that the women were in fact cheerleaders.
“We deserve to know if cheerleaders were exploited and violated even more than we knew before,” Coburn said. “This has been such a painful experience for so many of us, and there has been no transparency, no accountability. We’ve been given nothing.”
The NFLPA said through a spokesman that it plans to ask the league to provide the union with the emails from the investigation. Gruden used racist language in one email to disparage DeMaurice Smith, the executive director of the NFLPA.
Attorneys Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, who represent more than 40 former Washington Football Team employees, called for the league to release the findings of the investigation publicly.
“It is truly outrageous that after the NFL’s 10-month long investigation involving hundreds of witnesses and 650,000 documents related to the longtime culture of harassment and abuse at the Washington Football Team, the only person to be held accountable and lose their job is the coach of the Las Vegas Raiders,” they said in a written statement. "Our clients and the public at large deserve transparency and accountability. If not, the NFL and Roger Goodell must explain why they appear intent on protecting the Washington Football Team and owner Dan Snyder at all costs.”
Gruden announced his resignation Monday night, saying in a written statement: “I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”
The NFL said Friday that it condemned Gruden’s 2011 email to Allen disparaging Smith. Gruden worked for ESPN at the time. The league sent the Raiders additional emails late last week in which Gruden used homophobic and misogynistic language to describe people and events within the sport and other public figures, according to a person familiar with the matter. The content of those emails was first reported by the Times.
The additional emails sent to the Raiders spanned from 2011 to roughly 2017, according to the person with knowledge. The emails were sent from Gruden to Allen and other associates.
The NFL waited for Raiders owner Mark Davis to take action. Davis met Monday with Gruden before Gruden’s resignation announcement.
