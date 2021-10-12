Cari Spears carried the Huskies (16-1) on Saturday, much as she has throughout her first year playing high school volleyball. Two of her senior teammates said she’s the best freshman they’ve ever seen, on any team, in their four years at this level.
“We’ll do our little ‘She’s a freshman’ cheer, and you’ll hear parents on the other side yelling at us like, ‘No she’s not’,” senior Rachel Larsen said. “If you’ve ever seen her hit, it’s frightening to be on the other end of that ball.”
Spears said she began playing volleyball when she was 5, and the seniors have seen that translate in her mentality, too.”
“She’s so mature for her age,” senior Jackie Bardin said. “Even when we’re in a bind, she’s the one to bring us together. She does a really good job of staying stable.”
— Spencer Nusbaum
Girls’ soccer
In September 2018, Karen Potts was watching TV with her mom, Susan, in their North Potomac home, when an advertisement for “American Ninja Warrior Junior” appeared. Growing up, Potts was intrigued by American Ninja Warrior, a U.S. sports competition that pits participants in obstacle courses and is broadcast on national TV.
When Potts, now a junior at Wootton, learned through that advertisement the series introduced a competition for youth participants, she wanted in. Three months later, Potts began training at NoVa Ninja, a ninja warrior training facility in Sterling, and applied online to compete on the show. In July 2019, Potts competed at the series’ course in Los Angeles along with 143 other participants across the country between ages 9 and 14.
Since then, Potts, 16, has continued to train, planning to apply for the show’s adult competition. The workouts have also improved her athleticism and awareness on the soccer field, where she’s a goalkeeper for Wootton, which sits atop Montgomery County’s standings at 7-0-1.
“I just kind of focus on whatever’s in-season at the time, and then ninja, if I have free time, that’s what I’ll go to,” said Potts, who built a training course in her backyard but prioritizes soccer and softball practice. “But since I’m not committed to a team or anything for that, it’s kind of more when I can find time.”
— Kyle Melnick
Golf
Every team has an exciting opportunity at the Virginia Class 6 golf championships on Tuesday, and every team seems to know what it’s up against. The Langley Saxons, winners of the past five state titles, are playing as well as ever.
In the Region 6C tournament last week, Langley shot 565, beating second-place Yorktown by 27 strokes and shooting under par both days.
“It’s going to be very tough to get our team to score under par,” Robinson Coach Marvin Sim said. “They’re just a powerhouse.”
Sim’s team is a challenger with momentum after a win in the Region 6D tournament. Melanie Walker won the individual title in a playoff against Fairfax’s Josh Duangmanee, and Robinson shot 299 as a team — in Sim’s memory, the program’s best score in his 11 years as coach.
“I think they’re focused,” Sim said. “They know what kind of golf they can play.”
The Class 6 tournament is Tuesday at Williamsburg National Golf Club.
— Jake Lourim
Field hockey
Arundel field hockey was floundering.
A team that was expected to contend for a state title and had one of the best players in the state in senior midfielder Lana Hamilton started the year on a six-game losing streak that culminated in a shutout loss at an invitational tournament in Pennsylvania.
It was the low point of a season that had started with a tough schedule and seemed like it was slipping away from the Wildcats. In its first six games, Arundel was outscored 22-7.
However, since that shutout loss, Coach Carrie Vosburg’s squad has rebounded, winning its past four games by a combined margin of 14-1. Hamilton has driven a lot of that success by scoring six goals in the four-game win streak.
This week, Arundel matches up against South River and Severna Park, both teams that beat the Wildcats already this season.
“We’re still the underdog; there’s no pressure on us. … To be honest, I don’t think we’re expected to win any game this week,” Vosburg said. “So I think we just go out and try to perform our best as a team, and we just do it one step at a time.”
— Varun Shankar
Boys’ soccer
Opened last school year in Anne Arundel County, Crofton does not yet have a senior class. Which means the boys’ varsity soccer team, playing its first official season, has no senior leaders.
That means a few things. First, and most obviously, younger players are required to fill the void. Every team needs leaders. But sometimes, its hard to fake it.
“Obviously there are difficulties when you only have sophomores and juniors,” Coach Pat Carey said. “A lot of people don’t realize the difference in physicality between a 15-year and a 17- or 18-year-old.”
But a lack of seniors also means its possible to think big picture. In any high school program, planning for the future is always counteracted by the presence of a senior class. Nobody wants to plan beyond its graduation, because it wouldn’t be fair to that group. Seniors add a sense of urgency.
So without that tether, the Cardinals are free to view this season as a step toward the future. No one’s last run is wasted if the team focuses on long-term growth.
“It is very easy to go into practice every day, even after a tough loss, and move on,” Carey said. “They know next year is coming up, so we’ve never really had a bad practice. They have a short-term memory because they have next year to look forward to.”
— Michael Errigo
Tennis
For Iman Lloyd, serving isn’t restricted to the tennis court. In addition to playing doubles for Sidwell Friends, Lloyd works as vice president of her local chapter of Kid Power DC, a community service organization that pairs volunteers with elementary students from underserved communities for tutoring, sports and a bit of fun.
“The subject I enjoy teaching them the most is math, because of how happy they are when they get the answer right,” Lloyd said. “Because it will be a bit confusing … but you explain it to them and then they get it right and they just like, fly through it. So that’s really rewarding for both me and them.”
After the kids finish their homework, Lloyd takes them to the gym to play basketball or card games, such as Cahoots. When the Kid Power program went virtual last year, Lloyd had to find new ways to entertain the kids. Her solution: “The Magic School Bus” TV series.
“It’s really kind of pushed me out of my comfort zone because I had to find a way to entertain these kids for like an hour and a half, two hours,” Lloyd said.
Lloyd says she also looks forward to team-building activities on the tennis courts, which serves her well in doubles.
“One of the biggest things with doubles in general, and like a life lesson, is to put your trust in your partner because you do have to depend on them,” Lloyd said. “I’d like to do more bonding things like going out to eat together. … I hope the positive outcome is not just having a team, but having a family.”
Sidwell Friends remains undefeated after beating Bishop O’Connell, 7-0, on Oct. 1. It faces Georgetown Visitation and Bullis this week.
–– Aaron Credeur
Cross-country
Howard senior Joey Raudabaugh was the fastest runner Saturday at the Maryland XC Invitational, but he didn’t know that when crossed the finish line. He’ll never know exactly how much time he won by. He just knows that he won.
“I had no idea I won,” Raudabaugh said. “It came down to whenever they were announcing second place, and they announced the other runner had gotten second. They had us both at 15:30, they didn’t put the decimals.”
Howard Coach Zack Dickerson said Raudabaugh emerged toward the end of his junior season. But because of the pandemic, his talent flew under the radar until the start of this cross-country season.
Around the halfway mark of the race, Raudabaugh realized the final stretch would be a two-person race between himself and Dulaney junior Tyler Dailey. Each runner gave their final kicks in the last few hundred meters, and though Dailey passed Raudabaugh with a couple hundred meters left, the Howard senior caught back up and leaned in for the victory.
— Spencer Nusbaum