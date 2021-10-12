After a 3-0 start, the Raiders have lost two games in a row, including a 20-9 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, two days after the initial news surfaced about Gruden’s disparaging email about NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith. The Raiders are one game back of the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC West and have a critical division game Sunday against the Broncos in Denver.
Although Bisaccia has never been a head coach at any level and is an unlikely choice to permanently replace Gruden, he offers a steadying hand as someone who is in his 20th season as an NFL special teams coordinator. He worked for Gruden from 2002 to 2008 when Gruden coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he remained with the team until 2010. After stints with the Chargers and Dallas Cowboys, he joined the Raiders in 2018 to reunite with Gruden, who had left ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” booth to return to coaching.
A native of Yonkers, N.Y., Bisaccia attended Yankton College in South Dakota, where he was a four-year starter at defensive back, and earned a bachelor’s degree in physical education from Wayne State in Nebraska, where his coaching career began. He also served as an assistant at South Carolina, Clemson and Mississippi before making the leap to the NFL with the Buccaneers.
Now he must coach a team in search of a new identity in the absence of Gruden, whose racist, misogynistic, sexist and homophobic emails prompted his resignation.
On the field, a special teams coach can be just the right person for the job. Among those who have spent time in that position are Mike Ditka, Dick Vermeil, Marv Levy, Bill Cowher and Bill Belichick. The Baltimore Ravens hired John Harbaugh, a longtime special teams coordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles under Andy Reid, and have had a successful 14-year partnership.
“A lot of people don’t realize [on special teams] you are handling the entire team every single day,” Harbaugh told NJ.com last year. “You’re dealing with offensive linemen, defensive backs, wide receivers. They’re all a little bit different. You also get to deal with the young guys.”
Ditka, a special teams coach for four years under Tom Landry in Dallas, echoed that.
“You’re dealing with all the starters, the backups, the whole team,” Ditka told NJ.com. “It’s not rocket science or anything. But when I was with Tom Landry, he told me, ‘Use whoever you need.’ So we used some of the starters, and it worked out for us. You have to address the whole team every day and get guys to want to play special teams.”
Joe Judge, who was hired before last season by the New York Giants after coaching special teams and wide receivers with the New England Patriots, noted the importance of having the ability to look at the big picture while multitasking.
“With special teams, one thing you’ve got to manage is time,” Judge told NJ.com. “Another thing is people. As a head coach, those are the two main things you have to manage: time and people.”