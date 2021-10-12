Although Bisaccia has never been a head coach at any level and is an unlikely choice to permanently replace Gruden, he offers a steadying hand as someone who is in his 20th season as an NFL special teams coordinator. He worked for Gruden from 2002 to 2008 when Gruden coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he remained with the team until 2010. After stints with the Chargers and Dallas Cowboys, he joined the Raiders in 2018 to reunite with Gruden, who had left ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” booth to return to coaching.