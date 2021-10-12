In so many ways, Rivera’s tenure with Washington has been defined by how he has handled the endless external issues that are baked-in when working in Ashburn. The rehashed list is both staggering in its sweep and part of life in Loudoun County: an initial offseason shut down by the pandemic, the societal uproar that led to the changing of the team’s name, Rivera’s cancer diagnosis, Dwayne Haskins’s on- and off-the-field flameout that continued the franchise’s eternal instability at quarterback, an unexpected division title that came with a losing record, and a sexual harassment scandal that led to sweeping personnel changes in the front office and the de facto suspension of the owner.