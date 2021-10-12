Mark Giordano, defenseman: Named the Named the Kraken’s first captain , the 38-year-old Giordano comes to Seattle after spending 15 seasons with the Calgary Flames, the past eight of them as their captain. The three-time all-star is only two seasons removed from winning the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman.

Yanni Gourde, center: Gourde, a third-line stalwart of the Gourde, a third-line stalwart of the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning , had shoulder surgery just before the expansion draft and isn’t expected to suit up until next month. When he does, he is expected to give the Kraken a nice two-way presence. Gourde has scored 13 goals in the past two playoffs, including what would prove to be the game-winner in Game 7 of last season’s Eastern Conference finals.

Philipp Grubauer, goaltender: A finalist for the Vezina Trophy last season, Grubauer became available in free agency after failing to agree to terms with the Colorado Avalanche. The Kraken signed him to a six-year, $35.4 million contract in July. Last season, Grubauer became the 10th goaltender in NHL history to record 10 or more consecutive postseason victories.

Chris Driedger, goaltender: Driedger spent six-plus seasons in the minors before finally cracking an NHL lineup with the Florida Panthers in 2019-20. He went 14-6-3 last season with a 2.07 goals against average and .927 save percentage, and the Kraken thought highly enough of him to sign him as a free agent ahead of the expansion draft and give him a three-year, $10.5 million contract. He gives the Kraken a nice combination in net.