Washington’s offense is holding up its end of the bargain. Before the season, it seemed like the team could build upon its division championship if the passing game, which ranked last in the league in most categories last season, could improve to complement a stout defense. So far this season, despite a few costly turnovers by quarterback Taylor Heinicke, the offense has been up to the task. Washington has scored at least 21 points in its last four games and ranks league average in the advanced metrics Expected Points Added (13th) and Defense-adjusted Value Over Average (19th).