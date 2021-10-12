Heinicke’s timely playmaking ability and the consistent excellence of wide receiver Terry McLaurin deserve some of the credit, but there have been other positives as well. The offensive line has performed well, allowing only four sacks — second-fewest in the NFL. The depth has proven reliable even with right guard Brandon Scherff (knee) and right tackle Sam Cosmi (ankle) going down with injuries.
Despite additional injuries to Washington’s skill-position players, including to tight end Logan Thomas (hamstring), coordinator Scott Turner has schemed effective looks for the offense. He has balanced the running-back split between Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic and gotten production from backups forced into larger roles, such as tight end Ricky Seals-Jones and wide receiver DeAndre Carter.
“When you got a guy like Taylor, you can call the game a little bit more free,” Turner said last week. “It's not just because he can run. It's because he makes good decisions, and you can maybe be a little more aggressive, or not have to worry about if [it’s] the perfect call because you trust the guy, that he's going make it right.”
Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio has been criticized for being too predictable. This might seem odd because Del Rio has tried unorthodox looks, including standing up defensive ends inside over the center or dropping them into coverage, and hasn’t played his true base 4-3 scheme since Week 3, according to TruMedia. He’s deployed several formations, including a 4-2-5 and 5-1-5, to seemingly limit the exposure of his linebackers.
But on an ESPN podcast, former Washington quarterback and current analyst Alex Smith called Del Rio’s play-calling Sunday “vanilla,” and after the game, Saints Coach Sean Payton said that, while Washington’s frequent usage of five linemen fronts was “unusual,” he expected it.
“[There was] a lot of single safety, five-man rush, similar from what we saw from the Bears in Chicago last year,” he said. “We knew we would have to get to some ball-out throws, but also some high-percentage throws. So, we carried a number of what we call ‘five-rush beaters.’ We knew it would be a way for them to try to minimalize our rushing.”
Even though Washington’s supporting cast isn’t as fast and explosive as it might have hoped, it’s producing. The lack of explosive plays — Washington has 28 this season, tied for 22nd in the league — is at least in part due to the fact that the players it signed to create them, such as receiver Curtis Samuel and quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, haven’t been on the field much. But Washington has found production in Carter, Seals-Jones and even seventh-round rookie Dax Milne, whose slick double move Sunday netted a 16-yard pass interference call.
One good example of players stepping up is Carter on the game-winning drive at Atlanta in Week 4. He caught a 24-yard in-breaking route Turner said he wasn’t sure Carter had ever run in a game. Another is Seals-Jones, who became the lead after Thomas’s injury and caught five of eight targets for 41 yards Sunday.
“We didn’t sign him thinking, ‘Hey, this is a big free agent signing. He’s going to be backup tight end,’” Turner said. “I don’t think anyone looked at it that way. But he worked his way into that spot. We got into opportunities, and I’ve said this before about other guys, you do a nice job of the opportunity you have. The goal is more opportunities.”
Without trainer Ryan Vermillion, on administrative leave due to a criminal investigation, assistant trainer Mark McCracken appeared to run point on injuries Sunday. The makeshift staff, also without assistant Doug Quon, has a full room with Cosmi, Scherff, at least six other players and Thomas, who is on injured reserve and isn’t eligible to return until Week 8.
While Scherff seems likely to miss this week’s game against Kansas City, the status of six other players is less clear. Cosmi and Samuel (groin) left the Saints game and did not return. Two other wideouts, Dyami Brown (knee) and Cam Sims (knee), did not play. Gibson (shin) and Holcomb (shoulder) were questionable but played versus the Saints.