The 113-108 loss may have been a dress rehearsal for next week’s season opener against the Raptors north of the border, but Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said his team’s third preseason game was all about the Wizards, not scouting the opponent. The first-year coach wanted to see improved defense after the New York Knicks mauled Washington from three-point range Saturday and more chemistry among his core starters. He thought the effort, overall, was the best it has been this preseason.