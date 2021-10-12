The Wizards have one tuneup left: a return game against New York on Friday night at Madison Square Garden.
Here are five takeaways from preseason game No. 3:
Defense is a work in progress
Unseld has been preaching patience to his new team throughout training camp as he installs his defense. The biggest obstacle to the Wizards’ mastery of his plan isn’t terminology or the scheme itself, Unseld said, but time.
Washington is still working to instill good habits, and it faltered often against Toronto, struggling to put together consistent stretches of watertight defense. The Wizards allowed Sam Dekker and Goran Dragic to get hot from three-point range, and the Raptors shot 42.9 percent from deep (though just 41.1 percent from the field). Still, Unseld saw progress.
“I thought our overall effort was better, our energy and purpose was better,” he said. “Still wasn’t perfect; certainly we didn’t sustain it. But I was very pleased with how we came out, how the ball moved — at times even our defense was great. But, once again, we’ve got to find a way to do that consistently for 48 minutes.”
Beal’s shots don’t fall
Bradley Beal cruised along as expected in the Wizards’ first two preseason games, fending off double and triple teams to pad his stats even with limited time on the court. But the guard couldn’t hit his shots Tuesday against the rangy Toronto defense, as he finished 1 for 11 from the field with his heaviest workload yet — 29 minutes.
“I’ll give the defense credit: They harassed him; they’re physical. But those are shots he makes in his sleep. ... They were quality looks — that’s the biggest thing for me,” Unseld said. “They just didn’t go down. There’s no alarm bell.”
The silver lining for the Wizards? Unlike last season, they weren’t totally bereft of offense without their star’s usual contributions. Kyle Kuzma stepped up to lead the way with 24 points, and fellow starters Spencer Dinwiddie (10 points), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (15) and Daniel Gafford (14) also scored in double figures. Backup center Montrezl Harrell continued his fiery play from the bench as he added 17 points, but Gafford took over as the go-to rebounder for the first time. He led his team with 17 boards in his best defensive performance at the rim this preseason.
Kuzma finds some rhythm
One of the Wizards’ new arrivals from Los Angeles, Kuzma finally appeared to settle in, scoring 12 points in 18 first-half minutes. He finished the night shooting 8 for 12 from the field, including 6 for 8 from long range. He looked more confident in his shot, which Unseld said had been holding him back somewhat in earlier games.
Kuzma said rejiggered footwork made a difference. The 6-foot-10 forward made adjustments over the summer that had him feeling a touch off in his first two preseason games, so he dedicated the past few practices to getting back to what worked for him last year.
After those tweaks, Kuzma filled a Davis Bertans-like role with his quick release and clear comfort from three — and Bertans made 3 of 7 attempts from deep, too. The sharpshooter played 19 minutes after missing part of practice Monday, out of what Unseld called an abundance of caution, after he felt a tweak in the right calf he injured last season.
Kuzma’s success from the wing spread out Toronto on defense and helped with ball movement, especially in the first half. Kuzma hit two clean threes playing alongside Beal, Raul Neto, Deni Avdija and Gafford in one stretch of the second quarter in which Avdija looked smooth as well.
“We’ve got to have more of that,” Unseld said of the improved ball movement. “It’s been a priority for us, because the more that ball moves, it becomes almost that contagious nature where those hustle plays [that Harrell] makes, those are momentum plays. The swing, swing, corner three — those are galvanizing plays. ... Those are important.”
A mixed bag from three
Kuzma wasn’t the only player rolling at the three-point line — fellow former Laker Caldwell-Pope was on fire as well. He made 5 of 8 tries from deep as the Wizards hit 17 of 43 attempts from long range — not terrible numbers considering Beal and Dinwiddie combined to shoot 2 for 9.
But the Wizards’ perimeter defense still needs attention. Toronto didn’t quite light up the home team as New York did Saturday, but the Raptors did make 15 threes. There wasn’t an abundance of efficient defense on either end of the court Tuesday.
Rui’s return
After missing training camp and the first three games of the preseason for personal reasons, Rui Hachimura is back in the D.C. area. He’ll have to wade through the NBA’s coronavirus protocols and the Wizards will take their time in assessing his physical level and easing him back into basketball, but the third-year forward’s return is imminent.
Unseld has said there was constant communication between the team and Hachimura during his absence, but as of Tuesday night the coach had not spoken to the 23-year-old since he touched down.
“I don’t know exactly the quarantine status; obviously I leave that up to our medical people,” Unseld said. “I’m certainly glad he’s back. I look forward to the opportunity for him to get ingratiated into what we’re doing. But right now, there’s really no timetable. We’ll have to see and map things out ... see where he is physically, conditioning-wise, and we’ll go from there.”