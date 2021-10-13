Turgeon has had success at Maryland with international prospects, including centers Bruno Fernando (Angola) and Alex Len (Ukraine). The current Terps roster has players from Nigeria, Switzerland, Costa Rica and Ukraine.
Turgeon will have at least three scholarship spots to fill after the 2021-22 season with the departure of senior guard Eric Ayala, as well as transfers Fatts Russell and Xavier Green, who each have one season of eligibility remaining. Additional spots could open if other players leave the program or if junior forward Donta Scott has a strong season and opts to leave for the NBA.
This offseason, Maryland bolstered its roster with the addition of seven scholarship players — five transfers and two freshmen. The Terps are projected to finish near the top of the Big Ten after a 9-11 conference record last season. A pair of transfers, Russell and former Georgetown center Qudus Wahab, could be immediate starters for Maryland, but Turgeon has said he wants to continue building his teams through high school recruiting as well.
“You need to have good young kids and develop [them] and set a standard and a culture in your program, which we’ve been able to do,” Turgeon said. “Then the [transfer] portal’s there. You’ve got to take advantage of it.”
