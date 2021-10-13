So when they found themselves a loss away from elimination Tuesday night, facing the San Francisco Giants’ fourth-best starter, they seemed not only comfortable but coordinated in their attack: Three batters in, they had a one-run lead.
By the time they recorded an out in the second, they had added another run. Ten batters in, they had pushed Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani from the game before he could record his sixth out. They never let up.
When it was over, the Dodgers had beaten the Giants, 7-2, to force the series to Game 5, a seemingly inevitable conclusion to what seemed like an inevitable matchup throughout the season, a tug-of-war that will come down to one game. That will be Thursday night in San Francisco.
The Giants went with DeSclafani instead of Game 1 starter Logan Webb, who threw 7⅔ masterful innings in that game, on short rest. They had the series lead. You could argue that they could afford to try to put the Dodgers away without their best, but DeSclafani had an ERA over 7 against Los Angeles in six starts this season. He ended the night with a higher ERA against the Dodgers than when he began.
This is the danger presented by the Dodgers, who are not only loaded with talent but also with experience. Even after the Giants held them scoreless twice in the first three games of this series, they were able to seize an opportunity when it presented itself. The slow offensive nights had not undermined their certainty, in part because they had survived October nights like them before.
And while their manager has preached patience at times if this series, Dave Roberts’s hitters seemed aware Tuesday night that they couldn’t wait for the Giants to make mistakes — they had to force them. They swung early and often and grabbed an early lead, the kind of lead Walker Buehler has spent four straight postseasons holding with an ease that often outpaced his experience.
He started Game 7 of the 2018 National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers and allowed one run in 4⅔ innings of a game the Dodgers went on to win. Buehler threw Game 6 of last year’s NLCS against the Atlanta Braves, when the Dodgers were a loss from elimination. He threw six scoreless innings.
So after the Dodgers won Game 2 to tie this series Saturday, Buehler, the Game 1 starter, approached his manager and volunteered to start on short rest in Game 4. Clayton Kershaw and Max Scherzer have pitched with quick turnarounds when it matters most, but Buehler has not.
Roberts couldn’t remember exactly why the Dodgers had never asked him to do so, considering all the postseason opportunities they’ve had over the years. But once Tuesday’s game became an elimination game, Roberts said it was “a no-brainer” to turn Buehler around on three days’ rest this time.
“Taking down as many outs as we can with the best arms available was the original thought,” said Roberts, who had almost everyone available out of the bullpen. “It’s kind of our whole thing. Go as hard as you can for as long as you can, and we’ll have somebody behind you.”
Roberts compiled a lineup loaded with left-handed bats at, perhaps, the expense of some defense. Gavin Lux started in center field, a position at which he had played just 45 major league innings. Cody Bellinger, an elite center fielder, started at first base to clear a spot in the outfield.
In the second inning, with the Dodgers already up 1-0 thanks to Trea Turner’s first-inning RBI double, Lux singled on the first pitch he saw. Bellinger singled a batter later. Lux scored on a flyball by Chris Taylor. The Dodgers loaded the bases without scoring in the third. In the fourth, Mookie Betts hit a two-run opposite field shot to double the Dodgers’ lead to 4-0. The Giants used five pitchers before recording their 11th out. Buehler gave the Dodgers 13 outs before giving way after 71 pitches in the fifth.
The Dodgers never stopped pushing, and by the end of the evening Lux had reached base four times and Bellinger had his first two-hit game since August. Betts had driven in three. The Dodgers had done what they have done before and fended off elimination, all while leaving little doubt. They know how to navigate the ebbs and the flows. They have ridden this playoff wave before.