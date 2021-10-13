While the 2011 CBA negotiations were underway, Allen received an email from Jon Gruden, with whom he had worked with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and who at the time was an analyst on ESPN’s “Monday Night Football.” In the email, Gruden used racist language while belittling NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith. Gruden, who left ESPN in 2018 to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, apologized last week but declared he “never had a blade of racism” in him.