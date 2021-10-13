Wahab, a 6-11 center who averaged 12.7 points for the Hoyas last season, will take that starting spot, and behind him Maryland has Julian Reese, a 6-9 freshman. Reese is still developing, but Turgeon said the four-star recruit is better than the staff expected and has “Baltimore toughness.” Scott, who shot a team-high 43.8 percent from three-point range last season, returns at power forward; Turgeon has called him “one of the most improved players I’ve ever coached.” Maryland has more depth in the frontcourt with Arizona State transfer Pavlo Dziuba joining the group, too. Physically, the Terps should be more prepared for the rugged Big Ten slate.