The Green Bay Packers were lucky to be part of that latter group. Kicker Mason Crosby missed an early extra point and then three consecutive field goal attempts late in the fourth quarter and in overtime. If not for his counterpart on the other side, Cincinnati rookie Evan McPherson, missing a 57-yard attempt that would have given the Bengals the lead in regulation and then a 49-yarder in overtime, it might have been a different story for one home underdog.
There will likely be new home underdogs that rise up in Week 6, but here are two prominent road favorites that should be able to get the job done. Picks are against the consensus point spreads as of Wednesday morning.
Kansas City Chiefs (-7) at Washington Football Team
Pick: Kansas City Chiefs -7
This could be a blowout. The Chiefs, despite playing one of the league’s toughest schedules thus far, have scored almost 11 more points per game than expected based on the down, distance and field position of each play. They are more than good enough to take advantage of a Washington defense that surrenders 31 points per game, second-worst in the league, and allows opponents to convert 56 percent of the time on third down. (The league average is less than 41 percent.)
To be fair, Kansas City’s defense is not much better, allowing a league-high 32.6 points per game, but the Chiefs don’t allow nearly as many third down conversions (44 percent). Also, Washington’s offense is not as potent as Kansas City’s, scoring two points fewer per game than expected this season.
Dallas Cowboys (-4) at New England Patriots
Pick: Dallas Cowboys -4
Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliot aren’t among the league leaders in any noteworthy statistics, but the duo leads an offense that converts a first down or scores a touchdown on 79 percent of its downs. Only the Los Angeles Chargers and Chiefs are more efficient at moving the chains or finding the end zone. The Patriots are closer to the bottom of the list, converting 69 percent of the time, which is below the league average (72 percent).
The defenses are almost a wash in terms of performance. Both are allowing three more points per game than expected, giving the nod to Dallas and its superior offense to cover this week’s spread.
***
The plays above represent our best bets of the week because our analysis shows their value is the most lucrative compared to what we expect to happen once the teams take the field. Below, you will find against-the-spread picks for all of the games on this week’s schedule. However, trying to pick every single game is something of a fool’s errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the Week 6 slate.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-7) at Philadelphia Eagles
Pick: Philadelphia Eagles +7
Miami Dolphins (-3½) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London
Pick: Miami Dolphins -3½
Green Bay Packers (-4½) at Chicago Bears
Pick: Chicago Bears +4½
Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts (-9½)
Pick: Indianapolis Colts -9½
Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens (-3)
Pick: Baltimore Ravens -3
Los Angeles Rams (-10) at New York Giants
Pick: New York Giants +10
Minnesota Vikings (-1) at Carolina Panthers
Pick: Carolina Panthers +1
Cincinnati Bengals (-3½) at Detroit Lions
Pick: Cincinnati Bengals -3½
Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns (-2½)
Pick: Cleveland Browns -2½
Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos (-3½)
Pick: Denver Broncos -3½
Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers (-5)
Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers -5
Buffalo Bills (-5½) at Tennessee Titans
Pick: Buffalo Bills -5½