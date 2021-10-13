“Mark Davis really is the one that was dealing with that,” Mayock said. “And I think he felt like — and I don’t want to speak for Mark — but there was an awful lot of due diligence that had to go on, on his side of this. … Mark was dealing with all the email stuff. We were trying to prepare for a football game. And then when we came out of the game and the rest of it came out, Mark was already in the middle of his due diligence. I think he was trying to figure it all out. And, again, I know what the guy stands for. He was trying to do the right thing.”