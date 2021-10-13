An own goal midway through the second half by Costa Rica’s backup goalkeeper was the difference in a chaotic match before 20,165 at Lower.com Field.
Keysher Fuller, Costa Rica’s early goal scorer, had the ball deflect off him to Sergiño Dest, the U.S. first-half goal scorer. He led Tim Weah into the box for a tight-angled shot that Leonel Moreira appeared to have covered at the near post.
The keeper failed to get his hands on the ball. It struck him in the rib cage, caromed off the post and spun into the far side of the net. Weah was initially credited before the own-goal ruling was given.
The result helped ease the sting of a 1-0 defeat in Panama on Sunday and, with the result of three other qualifiers pending, lifted the United States (3-1-2) into first place in Concacaf’s eight-team competition. Three will advance to the 2022 tournament in Qatar and a fourth will advance to a playoff.
After winning two of three matches in this week-long window, the Americans will resume the 14-game schedule Nov. 12 against Mexico in Cincinnati, then visit Jamaica four days later.
The U.S. team continued its tradition of playing in this state capital every qualifying cycle since the 2002 campaign, though this was its first visit to the new downtown MLS stadium.
Four consecutive 2-0 victories over Mexico in World Cup qualifiers at the old arena brought mystique, but after the streak against the archrivals ended in defeat in late 2016, the U.S. Soccer Federation turned elsewhere for that showdown.
As consolation, the USSF placed the Costa Rica game in Columbus, where the team posted a 7-1-2 record in all visits to the old grounds.
A gorgeous afternoon brought throngs of fans sporting U.S. and Costa Rican jerseys to outdoor spots, such as historic North Market and the parks lining the Scioto and Olentangy rivers near the stadium.
Coach Gregg Berhalter had two lineup surprises in store: Goalkeeper Zack Steffen made his first qualifying start after yielding to Matt Turner for the first five matches, while center back Chris Richards started a national team game of any kind for the first time.
Steffen, the probable starter when qualifying began, had missed last month’s matches with a back injury and the coronavirus. Turner picked up where he left off last week and, over two matches, did nothing to lose the job.
But Berhalter had wanted to get Steffen into the rotation, even though he has made only two appearances (both nonleague) for Manchester City this season. (Turner is the full-time starter for MLS’s New England Revolution.)
All other positions were filled predictably — until winger Paul Arriola was scratched after getting hurt in warm-ups.
Miles Robinson, Dest and Antonee Robinson joined Richards, 21, on the back line; captain Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah filled the midfield; and Tim Weah (Arriola’s last-minute replacement), Ricardo Pepi and Brenden Aaronson manned the front line.
There were eight new starters and the lineup was the youngest in the program’s qualifying history (22 years). Only Musah was in the lineup for every match this three-game window. Costa Rica Coach Luis Fernando Suárez took the opposite approach, recalling nine starters from the 2-1 victory over El Salvador on Sunday. The two changes were forced by injury and a coronavirus case.
The average age of Costa Rica’s starters was just over 30, with six 30 or older and no one under 27.
Disaster struck for the U.S. team before the fans’ banner was even lowered behind the north goal. Steffen came out of the box to head the ball, and with the United States unsettled, Costa Rica took advantage.
Ronald Matarrita beat Dest to the end line and crossed to Fuller unmarked on the back side for a 10-yard volley. Jonathan Moya created a distraction in front of Steffen but was kept onside by Dest. Steffen was frozen, allowing the ball to bound into the far corner.
The Americans responded with vigor and urgency but failed to test goalkeeper Keylor Navas until Dest’s 25th-minute gem.
Weah swung the ball from one flank to the other. Musah settled it, then squared to Dest at the top of the penalty area. Matarrita failed to close Dest’s time and space, so the FC Barcelona player touched the ball to his left and tagged an 18-yarder that took flight and swerved beyond the leaping Navas’s reach before splashing into the top far corner for his second U.S. goal.
The strike snapped a string of eight consecutive matches across all competitions without a first-half U.S. goal.
For the rest of the half, Costa Rica (1-2-3) absorbed heavy pressure and, thanks to counterattacks and McKennie’s giveaway, caused a few scary moments for the hosts. Intermission interrupted the U.S. team’s momentum.
Navas, one of the region’s outstanding keepers for many years, was lost to an apparent adductor injury and replaced by Moreira at halftime. So now the Americans were facing a tiring opponent playing without its superb keeper. They had 45 minutes to solve the visitors’ deliberate and defensive tactics.
They averted disaster in the 56th minute when, after a miscommunication between the center backs, Miles Robinson scrambled back to interrupt Bryan Ruiz’s breakaway.
U.S. possession was abundant but clear chances were not. Then in the 66th minute, the United States went ahead on the own goal.
Moreira then made a fine save on Weah, prevented another own goal and endured steady U.S. pressure for the rest of the match. Costa Rica tried creating chances with high balls into the box, but Steffen was unmoved and Berhalter and his crew were able to exhale.