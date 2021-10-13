Weah swung the ball from one flank to the other. Yunus Musah settled it, then squared to Dest at the top of the penalty area. Matarrita failed to close Dest’s time and space, so the FC Barcelona player touched the ball to his left and tagged an 18-yarder that took flight and swerved beyond the leaping Navas’s reach before splashing into the top far corner for his second U.S. goal.