Young instead grew especially emotional when Hokies players sprinted out of the locker room tunnel to Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” as fans rose and jumped in unison, part of a tradition that has come to define the game-night experience in Blacksburg, Va.
Hokies basketball players suspect they’ll have to manage similar exuberance for their home opener Nov. 15 at Cassell Coliseum under circumstances approaching normalcy following a year in which the coronavirus pandemic significantly impacted practices and games.
“It’s going to be awesome,” Young said Tuesday during ACC men’s basketball media day. “I found myself getting a little choked up before the North Carolina game [Sept. 3] when our football team ran on the field and again this Saturday when Notre Dame came to town. I’ll have those same emotions, I think.
“We’ve got a job at hand, but to see Hokie fans back in the castle and have that place full again and hot, a really, really hard place for visiting teams to come in and win, that will be meaningful and memorable for all of us.”
Players, meantime, have been ecstatic just to get back into their locker room and film room again. Last season they did not use either of those facilities, opting to avoid tight quarters in an effort to prevent potential spread of the virus. Individual chairs in the bench area were placed six feet apart on game days so players could follow social distancing protocols.
Regular testing left teammates wondering who would be available on any given day, further complicating Young’s ability to install a game plan. More than a half dozen games had to be postponed or canceled because of positive tests and contact tracing either in the Hokies’ locker room or that of the opponent.
Virginia Tech finished 15-7, including 9-4 in the ACC for third place, and earned an at-large berth in the NCAA tournament for a fourth time in five seasons. The NCAA tournament was held entirely in and around Indianapolis, with the Hokies losing to Florida in overtime, 75-70, in the first round at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
In the previous season, the NCAA tournament was canceled during the early stages of the pandemic.
“Things are getting back on track,” Hokies forward Keve Aluma said. “Last year, for example, at the NCAA tournament we weren’t able to do anything when we first got there for the first two days. I mean the biggest game of our lives, and we’re not allowed to do anything. It’s kind of weird, but hopefully things will be a little better this year.”
Aluma is the centerpiece for the Hokies this season after being named second-team all-ACC in 2020-21. The 6-foot-9 redshirt senior led Virginia Tech in scoring (15.2) and rebounding (7.9) last season. He also blocked a team-high 29 shots and added 48 assists.
The starting lineup, however, will be without two players from last season. Guard Tyrece Radford, Virginia Tech’s second-leading scorer, transferred to Texas A&M to reunite with Coach Buzz Williams, who coached the Hokies from 2014 through ’19.
Williams also lured away Wabissa Bede to join the Aggies coaching staff as a program aide. Bede started all 22 games for the Hokies last season. His loss is perhaps the most concerning given Bede played point guard and was a relentless defender.
Bede and Aluma were the only players to start every game last season. Graduate forward Justyn Mutts started all but one game and was second in rebounding (6.4) and fourth in scoring (9.5).
Virginia Tech added graduate transfer Storm Murphy, a guard who played for Young when both were at Wofford. Aluma also is a former player at Wofford, where Young coached from 2002 through ’19, winning five Southern Conference tournament championships.
Four freshmen, including three guards, are on board this season as well. Sean Pedulla is the highest rated among the newcomers, according to multiple scouting services. 247Sports tabbed Pedulla as the second best point guard in Oklahoma.
Another addition is three-star recruit Jalen Haynes. The 6-9 forward averaged 20.2 points and 10.6 rebounds during a postgraduate season at Montverde Academy outside of Orlando.
“I think we have great players and even better individuals,” Mutts said. “These guys are great at basketball, but they’re even better carrying themselves as people. All of that stuff goes into how you perform in the season, especially down the stretch. It’s all the small stuff that adds up that builds a great team.”
