The settlement offer was made in February, Applegate and Imbert said, during a lull in activity in the NFL’s investigation of allegations of pervasive sexual harassment and mistreatment of female team employees during Snyder’s tenure as owner. Imbert and Applegate both viewed the offer as an attempt by the team to ensure their silence and minimize the fallout when the NFL’s investigation, overseen by attorney Beth Wilkinson, concluded and its findings were publicly announced. The offer would not have blocked them from speaking to investigators, the women said.