Shildt had been in the Cardinals organization since Christmas Eve 2003, and he was named interim manager when the club relieved Mike Matheny of his duties in the middle of the 2018 season. The 53-year-old had one year left on his contract.
“Candidly, it’s been something that just popped up recently,” Mozeliak said when asked about the differences, which he said had nothing to do with extension talks.
“I would say the conclusions came rather quickly, but it was something that was brought to my attention over time.”
Announcing news this significant on the day of a postseason game — especially a highly anticipated Game 5 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants — is not usually permitted.
To do it, the Cardinals had to ask MLB for permission, something Mozeliak acknowledged. He said the urgency was largely out of respect for Shildt, that he didn’t want to leave Shildt hanging until the next day without a postseason game scheduled, which would have been next week. Mozeliak also acknowledged that Shildt was “very shocked” to hear of the team’s decision.
As for what’s next, Mozeliak indicated the team would move quickly to replace Shildt and that he hoped the rest of the Cardinals’ coaching staff would return. More than any other organization, the Cardinals prefer to promote from within, as they did with Shildt.
They also hunt stability: After 3½ seasons, Shildt is their shortest-tenured manager since they fired Joe Torre midway through the 1995 season and finished the year with Mike Jorgensen at the helm before replacing him with Tony La Russa in time for 1996.
Mozeliak said the Cardinals could move quickly to replace Shildt, and that they have identified “some quality internal candidates,” including members of the current coaching staff. The Cardinals join the San Diego Padres and New York Mets in the game of managerial musical chairs that always seems to take place this time of year, though their preference for familiar faces may mean the Cardinals’ search overlaps less with those teams than others might.
“Today’s baseball world, business has gotten more and more complicated. You can see the growth in baseball operations staffs, so there’s more to it than an element or two on the field,” Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. said. “One thing you want to make sure is everybody’s on the same page. That’s pretty critical or you’re going to kind of stumble along the way. That was kind of the discussion that we had.”
The Cardinals went 252-199 under Shildt, who was named the 2019 NL manager of the year.