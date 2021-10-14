Memphis opened with a 49-yard pass on the first play from scrimmage, and the Tigers scored six plays later, just 2:50 into the game. Navy countered with a 21-play, 75-yard touchdown drive without a single gain of more than 10 yards. The Midshipmen converted 4 of 5 third downs and the one resulting fourth down. They chewed up 11:50, tying the game and leaving only 20 seconds in the first quarter.