The Midshipmen baffled the Tigers for a quarter, but speed and flair outlasted power and precision in the Memphis’s 35-17 victory at the Liberty Bowl.
Memphis opened with a 49-yard pass on the first play from scrimmage, and the Tigers scored six plays later, just 2:50 into the game. Navy countered with a 21-play, 75-yard touchdown drive without a single gain of more than 10 yards. The Midshipmen converted 4 of 5 third downs and the one resulting fourth down. They chewed up 11:50, tying the game and leaving only 20 seconds in the first quarter.
“The first drive is what we wanted,” Navy Coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “Just grind the clock, keep them off the field.”
Even in a scrapbook of Navy’s exquisite touchdown marches, that drive would warrant its own page. It was the program’s longest since a 26-play jaunt that lasted 14:42 in the 2004 Emerald Bowl. Since 2005, only one team in the Football Bowl Subdivision has run a drive of 21 or more plays and 11 minutes or more — Army, against Air Force, in 2018.
And yet with only 20 seconds left in the first quarter, Memphis (4-3, 1-2 American Athletic Conference) still managed to score. On the next play from scrimmage, Calvin Austin III took a reverse handoff 69 yards for a touchdown.
This exchange was no accident. Both teams have carefully cultivated their philosophies, and their first six matchups, starting in 2015, played out similarly. The Midshipmen (1-5, 1-3) controlled possession each time, spending an average of 38:12 on offense.
Navy’s problem Thursday was its offense couldn’t string together drives like its first one. An incomplete pass thwarted its next offensive series. Later, the Midshipmen had two touchdowns nullified by penalties: linebacker Diego Fagot’s interception return for a touchdown erased because defensive lineman Tyler Fletcher had finished the play without his helmet on and quarterback Tai Lavatai’s five-yard touchdown run negated by a clipping penalty.
“Our goal is to always be perfect, no matter what,” senior slot back Carlinos Acie said. “No matter what the score is, whether we’re up, whether we’re down, that doesn’t really change anything for us in the end. We’re just trying to be perfect, make no mistakes, and we failed to do that today.”
The Tigers made no such miscues. With the exception the interception by Fagot, Memphis scored on five of its first six possessions, bouncing back on Seth Henigan’s 74-yard touchdown pass to Eddie Lewis.
“They just hit us with some big plays,” Niumatalolo said. “They just kind of broke our backs. I still thought we were in it. I thought the way we were moving the ball offensively that we still had a shot.”
When Navy tried to regroup after that touchdown, trailing 21-10, a holding penalty kneecapped another drive. In the second half, after Navy again sought to recapture its dominance with a 14-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that cut the deficit to 28-17, the Tigers answered in just five plays, powered by Henigan’s 51-yard pass to Koby Drake. Niumatalolo admitted that at that point, he was “not as patient” in his play calling because the Midshipmen needed touchdowns in a hurry as opposed to 21-play drives.
By the time Henigan left the game with 8:28 to go, Memphis had run 34 plays for 379 yards, including three plays of more than 50 yards — running the team’s season total to 10, tied for third in the country. On only 12 passes, Henigan threw for 215 yards. Navy’s deliberate style had the Midshipmen in possession for 38:53. Even that wasn’t enough.