When Navy tried to regroup after that touchdown, trailing 21-10, a holding penalty kneecapped another drive. In the second half, after Navy again sought to recapture its dominance with a 14-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that cut the deficit to 28-17, the Tigers answered in just five plays, powered by Henigan’s 51-yard pass to Koby Drake. Niumatalolo admitted that at that point, he was “not as patient” in his play calling because the Midshipmen needed touchdowns in a hurry as opposed to 21-play drives.