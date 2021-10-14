Meanwhile, the Giants know the nooks and crannies of the Dodgers’ roster so well it’s almost as if they helped assemble it. Their president of baseball operations, Farhan Zaidi, is a former Dodgers executive who did just that. Manager Gabe Kapler was the head of player development when many of these young Dodgers stars came through. For years, he and Zaidi spent their days thinking about personnel on that roster. After 23 games played against each other this season, there are no surprises.
“We think alike, I think, on the margins, trying to get advantages. So I think the playbook is kind of — we know each other’s playbook, so now it just goes to old school,” Roberts said. “We’re going to run the ball to the right, and you’re going to have to stop us.”
The Giants have won 12 of the 23 games the teams have played, the Dodgers 11. The Giants have won 19 of their Game 5 starter Logan Webb’s past 21 starts, including a Game 1 shutout that saw Webb work into the eighth. Dodgers Game 5 starter Julio Urias won 20 games in the regular season and earned another win in Game 2 with five strong innings.
Webb has pitched to a 1.52 ERA in four starts against the Dodgers (including the NLDS); Urías has pitched to a 3.14 ERA in six starts against the Giants.
“We have a strategy going into the game, but [Thursday] we’re going to finalize that plan, and that’s what’s worked well for me, and that’s attacking hitters all season,” Urías said through interpreter Juan Dorado on Wednesday.
Neither starter seems likely to surprise an opposing lineup built specifically to combat them, the Giants with right-handed hitters to combat the lefty Urías, and the Dodgers with suddenly hot left-handed hitters such as Cody Bellinger and Gavin Lux to try to beat the right-handed Webb. And neither side, particularly San Francisco, seems likely to start ditching a year of building lineups around matchups for the sake of sentiment, even if it means key players may sit to start the night.
“We’ll do what we normally do. We’re going to try to put the best lineup out there that kind of counters some of Julio’s strengths,” Kapler said. “ … We’re not going to change anything here at the end of the season.”
The Giants captured the NL West with 107 wins. The Dodgers were one game behind. Neither side plans to do something different for the sake of doing it. Neither side expects to fool the other. Roberts touted his team’s recent experience as a potential advantage, but the Giants are led by guys such as Buster Posey and Brandon Crawford, each of whom has won multiple World Series rings in San Francisco (three in Posey’s case). The sometimes unstoppable playoff force that is the Dodgers will collide with the immovable object that has been the Giants this year, and one will advance as a World Series favorite with at least 10 more regular season wins than any team remaining in the playoffs.
“Obviously both teams know each other well. A lot of these guys have played against one another for a long time, and, I mean, this is why you play,” Posey, the Giants catcher, said. “It boils down to competing and execution, and it’s pretty much as simple as that.”
In terms of execution, Webb excelled in Game 1. Roberts said his team chased too much, helped Webb out more than was ideal. Later, players such as Chris Taylor and Bellinger suggested Webb was just that good.
Whatever the case, Webb and Posey relied far more on the 24-year-old’s change-up than normal, a twist that seemed to keep the Dodgers swinging early. Roberts said he expects Webb to try to get his hitters to swing at pitches out of the zone.
Webb will know the Dodgers will know to look for that this time. Someone will adjust more effectively than the other. That someone may find the other someone adjusting right back. The same will be true of the bullpens, which are just as familiar to the other team as the starters. To Kapler, the only adjustments left are pitch selection and strike percentage. The stuff won’t surprise anyone now.
“When pitchers have two great secondary weapons, they have a good sinking fastball they can elevate at times, and they see some adjustments being made either in game or in a subsequent game, they can always go to those other secondary weapons, if those are working better,” Kapler said, making clear that while that kind of adjustment is possible for Webb, all of his pitchers will have similar options.
“They can also pitch more in the zone if necessary. If you’re seeing a passive approach, they can try to pick the edges of the zone or go out of the zone for some swing and miss. So it’s true for Logan, but it’s true for all pitchers.”
In the spring, the Dodgers might have been surprised to hear they would be facing the Giants this time of year, but that time is long gone. The time for surprises big and small has passed. All that’s left now is baseball.
“We know what we do. They know what we do. We know who they want to have the baseball in Game 5. They know who we want and the matchups that we’re trying to get,” Roberts said. “Now it’s about going out there and executing and the best team wins.”