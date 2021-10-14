The Giants captured the NL West with 107 wins. The Dodgers were one game behind. Neither side plans to do something different for the sake of doing it. Neither side expects to fool the other. Roberts touted his team’s recent experience as a potential advantage, but the Giants are led by guys such as Buster Posey and Brandon Crawford, each of whom has won multiple World Series rings in San Francisco (three in Posey’s case). The sometimes unstoppable playoff force that is the Dodgers will collide with the immovable object that has been the Giants this year, and one will advance as a World Series favorite with at least 10 more regular season wins than any team remaining in the playoffs.