Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1) on “Thursday Night Football.” Follow along for live updates.

  • When: Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. Eastern
  • Where: Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia
  • How to watch: The game will be broadcast on Fox and NFL Network. Streaming options include Amazon Prime Video and FuboTV.