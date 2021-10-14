With his family in attendance for his NHL debut Wednesday at Capital One Arena, 19-year-old Capitals center Hendrix Lapierre slid into the boards behind the New York Rangers’ net after scoring in the second period of Washington’s 5-1 win. T.J. Oshie, who set up the tally with a beautiful backhand pass, dropped his glove and stick to pick the rookie up off the ice and celebrate his first career goal.