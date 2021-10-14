“It was just so fun,” Lapierre, the Capitals’ 2020 first-round draft pick, said afterward. “The crowd was incredible. For a first game, I don’t think I could’ve asked for a better one. … That celebration after, when Osh put me in his arms, it was pretty special. Just a great, great moment.”
As noted by NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti, Lapierre became the seventh Capitals teenager to score a goal in his NHL debut and the first since Andre Burakovsky on Oct. 9, 2014.
Here’s a look at the other Capitals to accomplish the feat, including one who went on to have a Hall of Fame career and two players who never scored another NHL goal. (Alex Ovechkin just missed joining this club in 2005, having turned 20 three weeks before scoring two goals in his NHL debut.)
Nelson Burton
Debut: Nov. 2, 1977 vs. Chicago
“By coincidence, or perhaps otherwise, the Washington Capitals yesterday called up left wing Nelson Burton from Hershey of the American Hockey League,” The Washington Post’s Robert Fachet wrote before Washington prepared to host the Blackhawks, the NHL’s most penalized team.
The 6-foot, 205-pound Burton, a 1977 fourth-round draft pick, had registered 50 penalty minutes in four games with Hershey. He was assessed a minor penalty in his NHL debut, but he also opened the scoring in a 2-2 tie by poking a rebound off a shot by Rick Green past Hall of Fame goalie Tony Esposito.
And then what happened?: Burton appeared in seven more games for the Capitals over the next two seasons. He tallied 19 more penalty minutes, but his goal against Esposito would be the only point of his career.
Bobby Carpenter
Debut: Oct. 7, 1981 at Buffalo
Carpenter, the third overall pick in the 1981 NHL entry draft, assisted on Ryan Walter’s goal 12 seconds into Washington’s 5-3 loss to the Sabres in the season opener for both teams. The 18-year-old scored his first NHL goal against Buffalo goalie Don Edwards three minutes into the second period.
“He goes to the net well,” Walter said of Carpenter, a Massachusetts native who was dubbed the ‘Can’t Miss Kid’ and became the first high school player to go directly to the NHL. “He’s hungry when he sees that puck in there. I’ve been trying to get myself to do the same thing.”
And then what happened?: Carpenter scored 177 goals over five-plus seasons with the Capitals before he was traded to the Rangers in January 1987 for Bob Crawford, Kelly Miller and Mike Ridley. He returned to Washington for one season in 1992-93 and later won a Stanley Cup with the New Jersey Devils.
Chris Valentine
Debut: Nov. 22, 1981 at Philadelphia
“Playing with the guys I was with, my mother could have put it in the net,” Valentine said of his third-period goal against Flyers goalie Pete Peeters, which lifted the Capitals to a 3-2 win.
Valentine, a 10th-round pick in the 1981 draft, had been called up from Hershey to replace winger Bengt Gustaffson, who was injured in the Capitals’ previous game.
“It was nice to be able to win one like that and nice to have Valentine come up big,” Capitals Coach Bryan Murray said. “If you’re going to bring in people to play, you have to let them do the things they can to contribute.”
And then what happened?: Valentine tallied 30 goals and 37 assists in 60 games as a rookie, including a four-goal game in a win over the Hartford Whalers on Feb. 27, 1982. After appearing in only 45 NHL games with Washington over the next two seasons, Valentine spent most of the rest of his playing career in Germany.
Mike Siltala
Debut: Dec. 14, 1981 at Montreal
Seven minutes after a rookie by the name of Craig Laughlin scored his fifth goal in six NHL games to give the Canadiens a 1-0 lead, Siltala deflected a shot by Paul MacKinnon past Montreal goalie Richard Sevigny to tie the score. The 18-year-old Siltala, Washington’s fifth-round pick in the 1981 draft, earned a call-up from the Ontario Junior League after averaging almost four points a game over the previous three weeks.
And then what happened?: Siltala appeared in only two more games for the Capitals. He signed with the Rangers as a free agent in 1986 and played in four games over the next two seasons. His goal against Montreal was his only career point.
Scott Stevens
Debut: Oct. 6, 1982 at New York Rangers
Stevens, the fifth overall pick in the 1982 draft, beat Rangers goalie Eddie Mio with a slap shot from the point in Washington’s 5-4 comeback win in the season opener.
“If his teammates were pleasantly surprised, and the always vocal Madison Square Garden crowd was irritated, Stevens had to be the most shocked person in the building,” The Washington Post’s Kathy Blumenstock wrote of the 18-year-old, who didn’t play a single game in the minors. “A television replay showed his stunned face watching his puck drop off the Ranger crossbar.”
And then what happened?: Stevens scored 98 goals over the first eight seasons of his career with Washington before the defenseman signed as a free agent with the St. Louis Blues. Stevens spent the final 13 years of his Hall of Fame career with the Devils, helping the team to three Stanley Cup titles.
Andre Burakovsky
Debut: Oct. 9, 2014 vs. Montreal
Burakovsky, a 2013 first-round pick, scored off a one-timer in the first period of Washington’s 2-1 shootout loss to the Canadiens in Barry Trotz’s Capitals debut.
And then what happened?: Burakovsky scored nine goals in 53 games as a rookie. After the winger scored 53 goals over the next four seasons, the Capitals traded him to Colorado for second- and third-round picks in the 2020 NHL draft.
